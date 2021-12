Lille secured 1-0 win against Salzburg in the nerve wrecking encounter. Lille started the game and dominated the game in 1st 30 minutes. During this period, they scored their 1st goal courtesy of Jonathan David. But after that Lille couldn’t make the lead bigger. Salzburg came strongly and showed intent of scoring goals but they were unable to find much good scoring chances. Salzburg star forward Adeyemi also couldn’t create much chances which can create threat to Lille defense. Even after this close loss their placed at 2nd position in the table and would be keen to consolidate this position by beating Sevilla at their home in the next game.

