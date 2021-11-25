ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Jeff Hardy On His Pick For ‘Mr. Survivor Series,’ His Current Dream Match

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Hardy named his pick for “Mr. Survivor Series” in a recent interview. The WWE star spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:. On his current dream match: “Number one would probably be to be the Universal Champion. Ideally,...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Jeff Hardy Says He’s Spoken To Edge About Doing One More Match, More

During a recent interview with Sportbible, WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy commented on possibly having another match with Edge in WWE, his 33 foot dive off the Titantron in 2008, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On his 33 ft. dive off the Titantron in...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Jeff Hardy Reflects On His Selfie Storyline With Austin Theory

Austin Theory made his return to Monday Night RAW and ambushed Jeff Hardy on the second night of this year’s WWE Draft. Theory asked Hardy if they could take a photo together before attacking him, which turned into a program that lasted until Hardy was moved to SmackDown. Hardy was...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Jeff Hardy
Person
Randy Orton
Person
Dean Ambrose
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Hardy Wants To Break One Of His Craziest WWE Records

In a recent interview with Sportbible, former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy looked back at some of his most memorable dives of all time. One such instance occurred on an episode of RAW during his 2008 rivalry with then-WWE Champion, Randy Orton. Hardy would climb the metal structure next to the Titantron and dive 33 ft down onto Randy Orton as the crowd gasped in amazement. But such a feat is something Hardy only sees as a challenge to overcome.
WWE
FanSided

Top 5 Survivor Series elimination tag team matches of all time

Even as their role at the pay-per-view has diminished over the years, the 5-on-5 elimination tag team matches are an integral part of what makes Survivor Series distinct from every other big show on WWE’s yearly schedule. Over the years, the multi-person tags have come with their share of good...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Jeff Hardy Says One Of His Goals Before He Retires Is A Hardy Boys Reunion

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy revealed that one of his goals before retiring from the wrestling business is a Hardy Boys reunion. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On his remaining career goals: “I guess there’s three [goals] I think about...
WWE
Wrestling World

Jeff Hardy talks about his old gimmick

In recent months, one of the protagonists of the rings of Monday Night Raw before and of Friday Night Smackdown now, Jeff Hardy, has suffered a fairly important halt to his career. After years of world titles, couple titles, side titles and big storylines, currently the youngest of WWE's "extreme brothers", he has been relegated to secondary storylines, which fans constantly complain about on social media.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Wrestling Inc#Msg
CNET

Survivor Series 2021: Results, live updates and match ratings

Will Big E become the first person to beat Roman Reigns on pay-per-view since December 2019? That's the key question going into Survivor Series, where Raw's new WWE Champion takes on SmackDown's Universal Champion in the main event of the show. In what's become an annual Survivor Series tradition, it's...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Jeff Hardy Teases Reunion with Matt Hardy

The Hardy Boyz are wrestling legends at this point, both as a team and as individual stars. These days Jeff Hardy can be found on episodes of Fright Night SmackDown as well as pay-per-views like Survivor Series, while his brother Matt Hardy is over in AEW shaking things up on episodes of Dynamite and Rampage and events like All Out and Full Gear. While they are not together in one promotion at the moment, during a recent interview with TalkSPORT Jeff was asked if he believes that a reunion will happen. While he doesn't say when or where, he does believe it will happen at some point.
WWE
411mania.com

Jeff Hardy Says His Ladder Match with The Undertaker Was ‘A Miracle’

As we Talksport, Jeff Hardy spoke about his ladder match with the Undertaker from an episode of RAW in 2002 and called it a ‘miracle.’. He said: “It was weird because ladders were like, my thing at the time. My big thing from the other TLC matches and whatnot. So for ‘Taker to do that for me was just huge for me in general, especially for my solo career without Matt, it just did wonders for me. Just putting together sports with the Undertaker… One of my fondest memories was getting on his Harley [Davidson] out there and pretending I was doing a nac nac on a dirtbike and that p***** him off and he came after me [laughs]. The whole story of the underdog versus the man and the legend, but he couldn’t keep the underdog down no matter what he did to me and then the sign of respect at the end and me collapsing as RAW goes off the air with me looking at my hand like ‘did that really just happen?’ It was a miracle. Yeah, everyone was very pleased. I don’t know if we got the standing ovation, I think we might have, but everyone was very pleased with the match and it was very deserving.“
WWE
ClutchPoints

Jeff Hardy reveals his bonkers last 2 bucket list desires

Jeff Hardy has some lofty goals for his wrestling career. He has some big plans and hopes the WWE will be on board. Jeff Hardy wants one final championship run in the WWE. This seems like quite the lofty goal before his career comes to an end. He recently spoke...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Hardy Claims Match With WWE Legend ”Did Wonders” For His Career

During a recent discussion with talkSport, ‘The Charismatic Enigma’ Jeff Hardy looked back at one of his career-defining matches as a singles competitor — his ladder match for the WWE Championship against The Undertaker on the July 1, 2002 episode of RAW. “It was weird because ladders were like, my...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 11/20 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including Rock’s return to Raw, Jeff Hardy on his jail time, PWI 500, Fly on the Wall for history, WWE confiscating signs, 17 WWE Network show concepts, more (172 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:. •The Nov. 8, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including Raw ratings...
NFL
PWMania

Jeff Hardy Pitches His Idea For A New Type of Match

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Jeff Hardy pitched an idea he had for a new type of match:. “I’m out there, but I have this idea for an upward spiral match….what if there was a match to which you wrestled for five minutes and then the ring starts spinning, and then it spins at a certain speed for a certain amount of time, and then it can stop. Naturally, you’d get dizzy but then another two minutes or whatever it starts to spin again, but now it’s a little faster. I’m just curious to see if you can run spots as the ring’s spinning and be safe about it. An upward spiral match.”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Jeff Hardy Recalls Being Upset After His Match At WrestleMania 25

Jeff Hardy was not pleased with his match at WrestleMania 25. During his appearance on the latest edition of “The Broken Skull Sessions” on the WWE Network on Peacock, “The Charismatic Enigma” reflected on his showdown with his brother Matt Hardy on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” from back in 2009.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Get Ready To Jump? Jeff Hardy Teases Hardy Brothers Reunion

One more time? While they might not be the biggest focus in the company all of the time, there are some legendary WWE tag teams. The company has had its fair share of great ones over the years and some of them are still around today. That can make some reunions a possibility and now one famous tag wrestler is talking about having one more run with his partner.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Hardy Opens Up About Addiction And His 2003 WWE Release

Jeff Hardy has seen many ups and downs during his life and career in professional wrestling. One of those low points came in April 2003, when he was released by WWE. Hardy confirmed the company let him go after he failed a drug test and then refused to enter a drug rehab program.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy