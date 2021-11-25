ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Lampard reveals he got a reassuring voice note from Pep Guardiola when Chelsea boss

By Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrank Lampard has revealed some reassuring words he received from Pep Guardiola during his time as Chelsea manager, as well as from Jose Mourinho after he was sacked...

Tribal Football

Ex-Chelsea boss Lampard told 'you don't merit Premier League job'

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has questioned whether former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard can land himself a new Premier League job. Jordan says he is not up to managing in the Premier League - and neither is Steven Gerrard, now in charge of Aston Villa. “The tragedy for Frank...
Daily Mail

Chelsea return to the scene of Frank Lampard's demise at Leicester, but Thomas Tuchel has since placed his trust in senior stars who won him the Champions League... so, how else has he turned it around?

On Saturday, Chelsea will face Leicester in a return to the King Power Stadium which will bring back fateful memories of the beginning of 2021. Back then, in mid-January, Chelsea had just lost their fifth Premier League game in eight, with Leicester going top of the table after 2-0 victory against a hapless Blues, short of confidence and direction.
Pep Guardiola
Frank Lampard
Jose Mourinho
Thomas Tuchel
Tribal Football

Ex-Chelsea boss Lampard was interviewed by Aston Villa

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was interviewed by Aston Villa before they turned to Steven Gerrard. The Sun says Lampard was interviewed to succeed Dean Smith, but fellow ex-midfielder Gerrard was always the overwhelming choice to get the job at Villa. Lampard also ruled himself out of the Norwich job...
The Independent

Frank Lampard reveals ‘toughest opponent’ he ever faced during Chelsea career

Frank Lampard has recalled how Andres iniesta was “the toughest opponent” he ever played against.The former Chelsea midfielder spoke to Gary Neville on The Overlap about the difficulty playing against the Spaniard during his time at Barcelona. Throughout the prime of Lampard’s career, the Blues enjoyed a fierce rivalry with the Catalan side, with both teams dominant forces in the Champions League.And those Barcelona sides that routinely faced Chelsea included legendary players such as Xavi, Ronaldinho, Lionel Messi and others.But Lampard maintains Iniesta was the hardest to compete with.“Iniesta,” Lampard told Neville emphatically. “He could go either way on you.“Not...
Daily Mail

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva is a 'future manager' claims Jody Morris who believes the Brazilian is a 'leader of men' and reveals that he often wanted to discuss games with former boss Frank Lampard

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva will 'definitely' be a manager in the future according to Jody Morris. The 37-year-old Brazilian has made a giant impact at Stamford Bridge since his arrival on a free transfer in the summer of 2020. Morris was assistant manager to Frank Lampard at Chelsea until the...
Tribal Football

Ex-Chelsea No2 Morris: Lampard wanted Haaland

Former Chelsea assistant manager Jody Morris admits Frank Lampard made a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. Morris and Lampard were dumped by Chelsea in January. "I know Chelsea were previously interested in Haaland. I know he was talking to Frank [Lampard] when he was Chelsea manager. I think...
The Independent

Watford vs Chelsea paused due to medical emergency in crowd

The Premier League match between Watford and Chelsea was paused after 13 minutes at Vicarage Road when a supporter suffered a cardiac arrest in the crowd. The referee David Coote called the match to a halt after being alerted to the emergency in the crowd by Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso and matchday stewards.Paramedics rushed to help the person in question while both sets of players returned to the dressing room and waited for definitive news before deciding whether to continue the match. After 20 minutes, the supporter was carried out of the stadium, having been stabilised by the medical staff,...
The Independent

Watford vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Teams news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Cheslea are taking on a depleted Watford tonight at Vicarage Road as Thomas Tuchel’s side aim to keep hold of top spot in the Premier League.All three of the title race contenders are in action tonight and all three face testing away trips: second-place Manchester City travel to Steven Gerrard’s rejuvenated Aston Villa, while Liverpool face a Merseyside derby with Everton at Goodison Park.FOLLOW LIVE: Watford vs Chelsea – latest updatesChelsea’s fixture is on paper the easiest of the three, but Watford have shown promise recently under Claudio Ranieri, particularly going forwards with the threats of Emmanuel Dennis and Josh King...
The Independent

‘Unusual’ show from Chelsea after fan’s cardiac arrest halts win – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel admitted his Chelsea side put in an “unusual performance” after Hakim Ziyech’s winner kept them top of the Premier League following a match that was temporarily halted after a medical emergency in the stands.Chelsea won a hard-fought game 2-1 after a Watford fan suffered a cardiac arrest 12 minutes into the match. Medical staff from both teams raced across the pitch to assist the supporter, who was stabilised and then carried out on a stretcher to be taken to hospital.When the match resumed it was Chelsea who took the lead, with Mason Mount stroking the ball past Daniel...
The Independent

Reece James an injury doubt as Thomas Tuchel reveals Chelsea fitness news before Watford fixture

Chelsea’s top scorer Reece James is a doubt heading into the Premier League leaders’ trip to Watford on Wednesday evening after sustaining a knock in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.James has been outstanding this season for the Blues, cementing the right wing-back position with four goals and four assists in the league, but he is one of a number of players who could now miss out as the fixtures come thick and fast.Manager Thomas Tuchel revealed on Tuesday that on top of existing injuries to Ben Chilwell, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, there are minor concerns over...
