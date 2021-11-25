Frank Lampard reveals he got a reassuring voice note from Pep Guardiola when Chelsea boss

The Premier League match between Watford and Chelsea was paused after 13 minutes at Vicarage Road when a supporter suffered a cardiac arrest in the crowd. The referee David Coote called the match to a halt after being alerted to the emergency in the crowd by Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso and matchday stewards.Paramedics rushed to help the person in question while both sets of players returned to the dressing room and waited for definitive news before deciding whether to continue the match. After 20 minutes, the supporter was carried out of the stadium, having been stabilised by the medical staff,...

