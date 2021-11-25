ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klopp, Naglesmann and Tuchel all regard him as their mentor... Ralph Rangnick is the 'Godfather of the Gegenpress' who plays 'heavy metal football' - and he fell in love with the English game at Sussex University!

Cover picture for the articleManchester United want to get closer to Chelsea and Liverpool - so they are hiring the manager who inspired the world-class...

The Independent

Who will win Ballon d’Or 2021? Lionel Messi odds-on favourite to beat Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho

The Ballon d’Or returns after a year absence and Lionel Messi is favourite to make history and win a record seventh prize. Last year’s award was cancelled due a football calendar disrupted by the pandemic – a controversial decision which saw Robert Lewandowski almost certainly denied his first golden ball.Bayern Munich’s Polish striker is among the frontrunners once again, but Messi’s achievement finally winning the Copa America earlier this year has put him top of the pile in this year’s odds. If Messi does win, it would be his seventh Ballon d’Or award, a record tally which would see him...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Chelsea return to the scene of Frank Lampard's demise at Leicester, but Thomas Tuchel has since placed his trust in senior stars who won him the Champions League... so, how else has he turned it around?

On Saturday, Chelsea will face Leicester in a return to the King Power Stadium which will bring back fateful memories of the beginning of 2021. Back then, in mid-January, Chelsea had just lost their fifth Premier League game in eight, with Leicester going top of the table after 2-0 victory against a hapless Blues, short of confidence and direction.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Huge football fan Abramovich loves the game

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he's happy if owner Roman Abramovich is enjoying their football. However, he insists his players always try to entertain no matter who is in attendance. "Do we put on a show for him? No," Tuchel responded. "Our show is the basics, and we give our...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Ralph Rangnick: The innovator, influencer and interim manager

For someone who has grown fond of long-term planning and strategic oversight in recent years, Ralph Rangnick may have to get used to dealing with the here and now for the next six months. Manchester United are in advanced talks with the German about becoming their interim manager until the end of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Rangnick key in coaching move - Tuchel

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says Ralf Rangnick was one of his key influences in becoming a football coach. Rangnick is expected to take over as interim manager at Manchester United and Tuchel worked with the German during his playing days. “He helped me a lot. He was my coach,” said...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United and some gegenpressing thoughts

Just eight years after Lord Ferg left the club, Manchester United finally appear to have stumbled upon something resembling a decent succession plan. On Thursday, it was revealed the club had agreed personal terms to give it Ralf Rangnick til end of t’season, a decision that prompted some t1ttering from sceptical hacks who remembered the professorial German turning down a similar gig when Frank Lampard’s Chelsea fired FLCMFL on the grounds that “to the media and players you would be the ‘four-month’ manager, a lame duck from day one”. The proposition he has accepted from United is rather different, however, as Rangnick has been offered a two-year consultancy role to help whip the club into shape once his time in charge of interim managing the team is up.
PREMIER LEAGUE

