Adebayo provided 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes during Thursday's 112-97 win over the Wizards. Adebayo returned from a two-game absence and picked it up right where he had left it off, though he ended just one rebound shy of what would've been his fourth double-double over his last five contests. The versatile big man has been a tremendous asset for the Heat on both ends of the court and is currently averaging career-high marks in both points and rebounds across 13 appearances.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO