Dort registered 34 points (14-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 101-89 win over Houston. Dort continued his stellar production of late, dropping a season-high 34 points in the win. He has now scored at least 20 points in five consecutive games, eclipsing 50 percent shooting in all five. Known more as an elite wing defender, his recent offensive surge has caught the eye of many fantasy managers. While it could certainly come to a grinding halt at some stage, he needs to be added everywhere right now.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO