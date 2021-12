Muscala ended with 14 points (4-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one block over 20 minutes during Friday's 96-89 loss to the Bucks. Muscala has been a consistent presence off the bench for the Thunder, and while he's struggled to play more than 20 minutes on a consistent basis, that hasn't stopped him from being productive. He already has four games with double-digit scoring figures, including three of the last six, and the nine rebounds also represented a season-high output for him.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO