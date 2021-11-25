ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Today in History for November 26th

Daily Gate City
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina enters Korean War; Nazis force half a million Jews into walled ghetto; Nixon's...

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Gate City

AP Top Stories December 1 A

Here's the latest for Wednesday December 1st: Michigan school shooting suspect in custody; US Supreme Court to hear Mississippi abortion law arguments; Federal officials consider new COVID travel restrictions; Washington state flooding. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
MICHIGAN STATE
Outsider.com

Tommy Lane, Who Starred in ‘Live and Let Die’ and ‘Shaft,’ Dead at 83

Actor and stuntman Tommy Lane, known for his roles in Live and Let Die and Shaft, has died at a Florida hospital. He was 83 years old. The performer died after a long battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Variety reports. Lane, who began life as Tommy Lee Jones in Miami, was a jazz musician as well as an actor and stuntman. After his acting roles in the 1970s, he played trumpet and flugelhorn at Blue Note in New York City during the 1980s.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Empire State Building lights up to honor Josephine Baker

New York's Empire State Building lit up in the French national colors on Monday evening to honor Josephine Baker, on the eve of the US-born singer, dancer and rights activist's entrance to the Pantheon in Paris. Baker will become the first Black woman to be honored in the mausoleum, the final resting place of leading figures in the history of France. "Tonight... we glow blue, white, and red in celebration of entertainer and civil rights icon Josephine Baker," the 102-story art deco skyscraper's Twitter account posted. As night fell, the building's tricolor top and spire gleamed among Manhattan's city lights, whilst on the 86th floor viewing deck, an event to celebrate Baker took place.
POLITICS
Daily Gate City

'Squid Game' celebrated at Gotham Awards

Speaking at the Gotham Awards where the Netflix show won two gongs, "Squid Game" star Jung HoYeon said she's "flustered but happy and grateful" with her newfound success. (Nov. 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/36c7a6ef1ad748aeb672b17fb091accd.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Turner
swiowanewssource.com

Today in History for November 21st

Highlights of this day in history: Thomas Edison says he's invented the phonograph; Gap revealed on Nixon White House tape; Final victim dies in America's anthrax scare; Jonathan Pollard arrested; 'Anything Goes' opens on Broadway. (Nov. 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
WHITE HOUSE
Winchester News Gazette

Today in History for November 21st

Highlights of this day in history: Thomas Edison says he's invented the phonograph; Gap revealed on Nixon White House tape; Final victim dies in America's anthrax scare; Jonathan Pollard arrested; 'Anything Goes' opens on Broadway. (Nov. 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
WHITE HOUSE
shorelinemedia.net

Today in History for November 21st

Highlights of this day in history: Thomas Edison says he's invented the phonograph; Gap revealed on Nixon White House tape; Final victim dies in America's anthrax scare; Jonathan Pollard arrested; 'Anything Goes' opens on Broadway. (Nov. 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
WHITE HOUSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy