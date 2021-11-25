LOL! Tiffany Haddish’s Party-Crashing Plans on Thanksgiving

The vitafusion ambassador talks teaming up with Why Hunger, overcoming a lack of food security and the self-care and healing found in gardening. Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish’s relationship with food has changed drastically throughout her life. There were the days when she was an involuntary vegetarian, eating bean burritos from Taco Bell because that’s what she could afford. Then came the days of indulgence after she started making money. “Food insecurity is a real thing for me,” she tells ESSENCE. “Something I’ve experienced the majority of my existence. I would say the last five years have been more like, ‘this is what I’m going to eat.’”

GARDENING ・ 12 DAYS AGO