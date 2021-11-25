LOL! Tiffany Haddish’s Party-Crashing Plans on Thanksgiving

Lori Harvey takes the limelight at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night.
The 24-year-old actress, who is the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, arrived to the A-list soiree that benefits the international nonprofit’s continued lifesaving AIDS research. She stunned in a lime green Roberto Cavalli gown, with a textured-silk slip dress silhouette and feather-trimmed train.
If you look closely, you can see her flawless French tip pedicure peeking through, with lime green sandals by Aquazzura to match her dress to a tee.
The SKN by LH founder always opts for glam looks to red carpet events and high-fashion soirees. Last month,...
