ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Insights On The Certificate Testing Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Apave International, BSI And Exova Group Among Others

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Certificate Testing Market Research Report by Product, Sourcing Type, End-user Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Certificate Testing Market size was estimated at USD 36.79 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 38.19 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% reaching USD 46.90 billion by 2026. Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Certificate Testing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Certificate Testing Market, including ALS Limited, Apave International, Applus Services SA, AsureQuality Ltd., BSI Group, Bureau Veritas, Compliance Engineering Pty Ltd., Dekra Certification GmbH, Demko, Eurofins Scientific, Exova Group PLC, Intertek Group PLC, Kiwa NV, Korea Conformity Laboratories, Korea Testing and Certification Institute, Korea Testing Certification, National Standard Authority of Ireland, National Technical Systems Inc., NSF International, RRMG Ltda, SGS SA, Standardization and Certification NYCE, S.C., TUV Nord Group, TUV SUD Ltd., and Underwriters Laboratories LLC. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Certificate Testing Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Certificate Testing Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Certificate Testing Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Certificate Testing Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Certificate Testing Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Certificate Testing Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Certificate Testing Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Dynamics5.1. Introduction5.2. Drivers5.2.1. Outsourcing of the certificate testing services5.2.2. Growing adoption of smart and wireless devices5.2.3. Stricter regulations and standards5.3. Restraints5.3.1. Non uniform regulations5.4. Opportunities5.4.1. Developments in emerging markets5.4.2. Collaborative strategies by companies for innovative products and services5.5. Challenges5.5.1. Troubleshooting issues with certificate testing 6. Certificate Testing Market, by Product6.1. Introduction6.2. Automotive6.2.1. Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Battery Systems6.2.2. Electrical Systems and Components6.2.3. Fuels, Fluids, and Lubricants6.2.4. Interior and Exterior Materials and Components6.2.5. ISO/Ts 16949: Global Automotive Certification6.2.6. Telematics6.3. Electronics6.3.1. Advanced Materials6.3.2. Semiconductor6.3.2.1. Electromagnetic6.3.2.2. Microelectronics6.3.2.3. Optoelectronics6.3.2.4. Sensors6.3.3. Telecommunication 7. Certificate Testing Market, by Sourcing Type7.1. Introduction7.2. In-house7.3. Outsourced 8. Certificate Testing Market, by End-user Vertical8.1. Introduction8.2. Chemicals8.3. Construction and Engineering8.4. Energy and Commodities8.5. Food and Healthcare8.6. Industrial8.7. Products and Retail8.8. Transportation 9. Americas Certificate Testing Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Argentina9.3. Brazil9.4. Canada9.5. Mexico9.6. United States 10. Asia-Pacific Certificate Testing Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Australia10.3. China10.4. India10.5. Indonesia10.6. Japan10.7. Malaysia10.8. Philippines10.9. Singapore10.10. South Korea10.11. Taiwan10.12. Thailand 11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Certificate Testing Market11.1. Introduction11.2. France11.3. Germany11.4. Italy11.5. Netherlands11.6. Qatar11.7. Russia11.8. Saudi Arabia11.9. South Africa11.10. Spain11.11. United Arab Emirates11.12. United Kingdom 12. Competitive Landscape12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix12.1.1. Quadrants12.1.2. Business Strategy12.1.3. Product Satisfaction12.2. Market Ranking Analysis12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player12.4. Competitive Scenario12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement12.4.4. Investment & Funding12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 13. Company Usability Profiles13.1. ALS Limited13.2. Apave International13.3. Applus Services SA13.4. AsureQuality Ltd.13.5. BSI Group13.6. Bureau Veritas13.7. Compliance Engineering Pty Ltd.13.8. Dekra Certification GmbH13.9. Demko13.10. Eurofins Scientific13.11. Exova Group PLC13.12. Intertek Group PLC13.13. Kiwa NV13.14. Korea Conformity Laboratories13.15. Korea Testing and Certification Institute13.16. Korea Testing Certification13.17. National Standard Authority of Ireland13.18. National Technical Systems Inc.13.19. NSF International13.20. RRMG Ltda13.21. SGS SA13.22. Standardization and Certification NYCE, S.C.13.23. TUV Nord Group13.24. TUV SUD Ltd.13.25. Underwriters Laboratories LLC 14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vbrjej

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-certificate-testing-global-market-to-2026---featuring-apave-international-bsi-and-exova-group-among-others-301432184.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Worldwide Automobile Lighting Industry To 2026 - Featuring Koito, Valeo And Varroc Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automobile Lighting Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis by Position (Front, Back, Others), Technology (LED, Halogen), Vehicle Type (PV, CV), By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Automobile...
ELECTRONICS
dcvelocity.com

Global port group acquires BDP International

Singapore-based port group PSA International Pte Ltd. has acquired Philadelphia-based logistics and transportation solutions company BDP International from New York-based private equity firm Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P., the company said this week. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. With 133 offices worldwide, BDP provides logistics solutions for companies in a range of industries, including chemicals, industrial, healthcare, consumer, and retail. The deal adds end-to-end logistics services to PSA’s network of more than 60 deep sea, rail, and inland terminals around the world, and is part of the company’s efforts to develop logistics and supply chain solutions “beyond the port,” company leaders said. “This is an exciting time for us, as BDP will be PSA’s first major acquisition of this nature—a global integrated supply chain and transportation solutions provider with end-to-end logistics capabilities,” PSA’s Tan Chong Meng, group CEO, said in a statement. “Its strengths will complement and extend PSA’s capabilities to provide agile, resilient, and innovative cargo solutions … We see this as a significant and strategic step forward in our vision to co-create an Internet of Logistics and we look forward to welcoming BDP into the PSA family.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheStreet

Worldwide Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope Industry To 2026 - Featuring Clarus Medical, Daiken Medical And Prosurg Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global anesthesia video laryngoscope market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a...
MARKETS
TheStreet

M&A Disputes To Boom As Complex Deal Structures And Evolving Economic Conditions Define Soaring Market, New BRG Research Finds

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Research Group (BRG) has released the results of its M&A Disputes Report 2021, which features quantitative and qualitative research providing an outlook on the global M&A disputes landscape. As the M&A market remained extremely strong in 2021 and is expected to stay that way into next year, the data delivers insight into factors driving an increase in disputes. Those factors include innovative deal structures, new investment vehicles, advances in technology and rapidly changing economic conditions.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Market Intelligence#Bsi#Exova Group Among Others#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Fpnv#Business Strategy Lrb#Financial Viability#Channel Support#Customer Support
TheStreet

Antzer Tech Expands Into Overseas Agricultural, Fishery And Catering Cold Chain Market With Its B-Fresh Cold Chain Logistics Solution

TAIPEI, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antzer Tech, a leading provider of AIoT solutions, announced on December 1, 2021 that it will attend Taiwan Agri-Coldchain & Value Added Technology Expo 2021 in partnership with the Taiwan Cold Chain Association (TCCA). During the event, the company will display its industry-first B-Fresh cold chain cloud management system as a part of its AIoT solutions lineup. Enhanced by its rich experience in AIoT and logistics management, the presence at the expo marks the company's formal entry into cold chain management systems for the transportation and marketing of agricultural and fishery products as well as for the food and beverage sector, helping businesses in real-time monitoring of their storage ambient temperature and preservation state to effectively meet management needs in the distribution, warehousing and retail process of agricultural and fishery ingredients. In addition, with strong expertise of the best cold chain partner in Asia Pacific region -- TCCA, Antzer Tech is able to enhance its presence in Taiwan and expand its footprint in Southeast Asia, unlocking a new generation of smart cold chain management.
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

Moderna Announces Supply Agreement With The UK For Additional 60 Million Doses Of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine In 2022 And 2023

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced a revised supply agreement with the UK government for up to 60 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, which may include authorized booster vaccine candidates, with up to 29 million doses expected to be delivered in 2022 and up to 31 million doses expected to be delivered in 2023. Under the agreement, the UK government retains a right to increase its purchases in 2022 and 2023 by up to 20% above the contracted volumes, or to decrease by the same amount.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

Emmi Roth Expands Its Range Of Specialty Cheeses With Addition Of Athenos

FITCHBURG, Wis., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmi Roth confirmed today that it has completed the transfer of the Athenos business, expanding its range of specialty cheeses in the U.S. This follows the completion of the purchase of the Athenos business from the U.S. affiliate of Groupe Lactalis after the sale of the natural, specialty, and certain other cheese businesses from The Kraft Heinz Company on November 29, 2021.
RETAIL
clarkcountyblog.com

Fluorocarbon Refrigerant Market Trends, Insights, Forecast and Key Players 2026| Arkema SA, Dongyue Group Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., The Chemours Company

The Global “Fluorocarbon Refrigerant Market“ report covers a brief overview of the segments and sub-segmentations including the product types, applications, companies & regions. This report describes overall Fluorocarbon Refrigerant Market size by analysing historical data and future forecast. It also helps in understanding the market status, growth opportunity, prime challenges and provides exhaustive analysis of the industry, profiling of the reputed market players, competitor information, which collectively enables in streamlining marketing plan of action, and strategic decision-making.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
TheStreet

Global High Temperature Composite Resin Market Report 2021 Featuring Cytec Solvay, Evonik Industries, Hexion, Huntsman, Lonza Group, And Toray Industries

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Temperature Composite Resin: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for high-temperature composite resin should grow from $782.1 million in 2021 to $940.7 million by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% for the period of 2021-2026.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Nuvectis Pharma expected to be sole IPO in U.S. market this week

The U.S. initial public offering market is expected to see just one deal this week, taking a pause after the shortened holiday week. Last week, there was just one IPO and six SPACs, or special purpose acquisition corporations, which raise money and then acquire a business or businesses. This week's deal comes from Nuvectis Pharma, according to Renaissance Capital, a biotech focused on developing precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in the field of oncology. The company is aiming to raise up to $32.2 million to fund clinical trials of its two product candidates. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq under the ticker "NVCT." ThinkEquity is sold underwriter. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.1% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market Revenue To Cross USD 38 Bn By 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 38 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing product availability and increasing awareness about use of self-monitoring blood glucose will drive the market growth.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Automotive Radar Market Research Report 2021-2026 Featuring Profiles Of Leading Players Analog Devices, Continental, Denso, HELLA, Bosch, Valeo, And ZF Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Radar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global automotive radar market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7%...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Global Furnace Carbon Black Markets & Pricing Report 2021, Featuring Key Players Cabot, China Synthetic Rubber, Jinneng Science, Tokai Group And Phillips Carbon Black

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Furnace Carbon Black Markets & Pricing 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report includes furnace carbon black market demand and market pricing using the most recent market drivers and analysis. Yearly market demand for 2015 to 2040 and quarterly market demand for 2019 to 2021 is included. Market pricing for China, Europe and USMCA for selected reference grades plus a regionally weighted grade price.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Worldwide Retail Sourcing And Procurement Industry To 2026 - Featuring Kinaxis, Infor And SAP Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global retail sourcing and procurement market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Retail sourcing and procurement refers to the services used...
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Global Car Subscription Market 2021-2026 Featuring Profiles Of Cox Enterprises, Facedrive, Lyft, Onto, OpenRoad Auto Group, The Hertz Corp, ZoomCar, And More

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Car Subscription Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global car subscription market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17%...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Electrolyzer Technology Market Report 2021 Featuring Innovative Companies - Smoltek Nanotech, Nel, Clean Power Hydrogen Group, Siemens, Sunfire, Nexceris, Haldor Topsoe, SunHyrogen, H2Pro

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disruptive Electrolyzer Technologies Enabling Green Hydrogen Production" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This research study focuses on the latest achievements in electrolyzer technologies. The study highlights the necessity for electrolysis technology and discusses the major challenges its development faces in gaining wide-scale market adoption and competitiveness.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Worldwide Diabetic Socks Industry To 2026 - Featuring 3M, Creswell Sock Mills And Cupron Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diabetic Socks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global diabetic socks market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2015-2020. Most diabetic patients suffer from neuropathy and peripheral vascular...
APPAREL
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Treatment Market 2021 | Research Insights & In-Depth Analysis – Erytech Pharma, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer

Global Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Treatment Market presents an exhaustive research report in particular Global Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Treatment Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type, and Application, Forecast to 2031 which uncovers a broad investigation of global Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Treatment industry by conveying the definite data about anticipated patterns, client’s desires, manufacturing upgrades, focused leadership, and working capital in the market. This is a top to a base examination of the Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Treatment market edifying key figure to 2031. A complete analysis of geological regions and positions, Product/Administration types, applications, deals, utilization, and revenue are furthermore provided in this report.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
71K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy