IIROC Trading Resumption - SBIO

By PR Newswire
 6 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: SABIO HOLDINGS INC. (formerly SPIRIT BANNER II CAPITAL CORP.)

TSX-Venture Symbol: SBIO (formerly SBTC.P)

Resumption (ET): 9 h 30 AM 11/26/2021

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

