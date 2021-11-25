ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worldwide Third-party Logistics Industry To 2026 - Advancements In 3PL Cold Chain Logistics Presents Opportunities

By PR Newswire
 6 days ago

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Third-party Logistics Market Research Report by Service, Transport Mode, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Third-party Logistics Market size was estimated at USD 889.02 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 970.10 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.45% reaching USD 1,529.01 billion by 2026. Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period. Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Third-party Logistics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Third-party Logistics Market, including A.N. Deringer Inc, AmeriCold Logistics, LLC, BDP International, Inc., Burris Logistics, C.H. Robinson, CEVA Logistics, CITI Solutions, DHL International GmbH, FedEx Corporation, International Press Softcom Limited (IPS), Kuehne + Nagel Inc., Nippon Express Co., Ltd, PANTOS Co., Ltd, Schneider National, Inc., United Parcel Service (UPS), Warehousing & Distribution Pte Ltd, XPO Logistics, and Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Third-party Logistics Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Third-party Logistics Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Third-party Logistics Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Third-party Logistics Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Third-party Logistics Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Third-party Logistics Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Third-party Logistics Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Dynamics5.1. Introduction5.2. Drivers5.2.1. Rise in international trades5.2.2. Globalization of business5.2.3. Technology adoption for logistic and warehouse operations5.2.4. Booming e-commerce sector 5.3. Restraints5.3.1. Lesser control over the delivery process 5.4. Opportunities5.4.1. Advancements in 3PL cold chain logistics5.4.2. Robotics or automation technology modernizing 3PL 5.5. Challenges5.5.1. Impact of unstable economic conditions 6. Third-party Logistics Market, by Service6.1. Introduction6.2. Domestic Transportation Management6.3. International Transportation Management (including Freight Forwarding)6.4. Value-added Warehousing and Distribution6.5. Warehousing &Distribution (W&D) 7. Third-party Logistics Market, by Transport Mode7.1. Introduction7.2. Airways7.3. Railways7.4. Roadways7.5. Waterways 8. Third-party Logistics Market, by End-user8.1. Introduction8.2. Automotive8.3. Consumer and Retail8.4. Food & Beverage8.5. Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals 9. Americas Third-party Logistics Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Argentina9.3. Brazil9.4. Canada9.5. Mexico9.6. United States 10. Asia-Pacific Third-party Logistics Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Australia10.3. China10.4. India10.5. Indonesia10.6. Japan10.7. Malaysia10.8. Philippines10.9. Singapore10.10. South Korea10.11. Taiwan10.12. Thailand 11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Third-party Logistics Market11.1. Introduction11.2. France11.3. Germany11.4. Italy11.5. Netherlands11.6. Qatar11.7. Russia11.8. Saudi Arabia11.9. South Africa11.10. Spain11.11. United Arab Emirates11.12. United Kingdom 12. Competitive Landscape12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix12.1.1. Quadrants12.1.2. Business Strategy12.1.3. Product Satisfaction12.2. Market Ranking Analysis12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player12.4. Competitive Scenario12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement12.4.4. Investment & Funding12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 13. Company Usability Profiles13.1. A.N. Deringer Inc.13.2. AmeriCold Logistics, LLC13.3. BDP International, Inc.13.4. Burris Logistics13.5. C.H. Robinson13.6. CEVA Logistics13.7. CITI Solutions13.8. DHL International GmbH13.9. FedEx Corporation13.10. International Press Softcom Limited (IPS)13.11. Kuehne + Nagel Inc.13.12. Nippon Express Co., Ltd.13.13. PANTOS Co., Ltd.13.14. Schneider National, Inc.13.15. United Parcel Service (UPS)13.16. Warehousing & Distribution Pte Ltd.13.17. XPO Logistics13.18. Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd. 14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5d9ts6

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-third-party-logistics-industry-to-2026---advancements-in-3pl-cold-chain-logistics-presents-opportunities-301432191.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

#Market Research#Third Party Logistics#Cold Chain#Market Trends
