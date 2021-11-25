ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Mineral Cosmetics Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mineral Cosmetics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mineral cosmetics market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Mineral cosmetics are made using ingredients such as iron, mica, titanium dioxide, and zinc oxide that reduce the risk of developing allergies. They have antioxidant and inflammatory properties, which prevent acne, soothe chapped lips, minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and protect the skin from ultraviolet (UV) radiation. They are also free from preservatives, artificial colors, synthetic fragrances, bismuth oxychloride, dyes, and parabens. As a result, they are widely being used in the production of personal care and facial makeup products, such as sunscreen lotions, loose powder foundation, primer, and mascara.The increasing concerns about synthetic chemicals in cosmetics are shifting consumer preferences toward natural variants. This, along with the rising consciousness among individuals about personal appearance, acts as a major factor promoting the market growth. Additionally, the growing awareness about the environmental impact of artificial ingredients is encouraging leading cosmetics manufacturers to adopt sustainable raw materials in the production process.

Apart from this, as the light texture of mineral cosmetics makes them suitable for everyday use and assists in keeping them on the skin for a long time, they are gaining preferences over other makeup variants. The rising demand for mineral cosmetics can also be attributed to their versatility, lightweight, and ease of use. Other factors, including the rising aging population and the desire for young and healthy skin, emerging e-commerce platforms, and the growing popularity of multi-functional products, are anticipated to impact the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global mineral cosmetics market to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Ahava Dead Sea Laboratories, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Glo Skin Beauty, L'Oreal S.A, Merck KGaA, Mineralissima, Neelikon, Revlon, Shiseido Co.Ltd. and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global mineral cosmetics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global mineral cosmetics market?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • What is the structure of the global mineral cosmetics market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Mineral Cosmetics Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product6.1 Face Products6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Lip Products6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Eye Products6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Others6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel7.1 Offline7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Online7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region 9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis 11 Porters Five Forces Analysis 12 Price Analysis 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 Ahava Dead Sea Laboratories13.3.1.1 Company Overview13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio13.3.2 BASF SE13.3.2.1 Company Overview13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio13.3.2.3 Financials13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.3 Clariant AG13.3.3.1 Company Overview13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio13.3.3.3 Financials13.3.4 Glo Skin Beauty13.3.4.1 Company Overview13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio13.3.5 L'Oreal S.A13.3.5.1 Company Overview13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio13.3.5.3 Financials13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.6 Merck KGaA13.3.6.1 Company Overview13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio13.3.6.3 Financials13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.7 Mineralissima13.3.7.1 Company Overview13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio13.3.8 Neelikon13.3.8.1 Company Overview13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio13.3.9 Revlon13.3.9.1 Company Overview13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio13.3.9.3 Financials13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 13.3.10 Shiseido Co.Ltd.13.3.10.1 Company Overview13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio13.3.10.3 Financials13.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 13.3.11 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.13.3.11.1 Company Overview13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio13.3.11.3 Financials13.3.11.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s89nld

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mineral-cosmetics-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301432193.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

