Today in History for November 26th

New York's Empire State Building lit up in the French national colors on Monday evening to honor Josephine Baker, on the eve of the US-born singer, dancer and rights activist's entrance to the Pantheon in Paris. Baker will become the first Black woman to be honored in the mausoleum, the final resting place of leading figures in the history of France. "Tonight... we glow blue, white, and red in celebration of entertainer and civil rights icon Josephine Baker," the 102-story art deco skyscraper's Twitter account posted. As night fell, the building's tricolor top and spire gleamed among Manhattan's city lights, whilst on the 86th floor viewing deck, an event to celebrate Baker took place.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO