ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

How to Watch ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Documentary Online on Disney+

By Tim Chan
wiltonbulletin.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Does The Beatles: Get Back Premiere? Release Date, Time. The Beatles: Get Back was officially released on November 25, 2021 on Disney+. The Beatles: Get Back is a three-part documentary and episodes will be released one at a time. More from Rolling Stone. The first episode of Get...

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
NME

‘Let It Be’ director says he “doesn’t care” that Ringo Starr thinks film is “miserable”

Michael Lindsay-Hogg, the director of The Beatles‘ Let It Be film, has said he “doesn’t care” that Ringo Starr isn’t a fan of the documentary. Released in 1970, the project captured the Fab Four during recording sessions for their 12th studio album – also titled ‘Let It Be’ – and drew particular attention to heated exchanges between Paul McCartney and George Harrison.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Peter Jackson
Ultimate Classic Rock

The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#The Beatles#Rolling Stone#The Disney Bundle#Espn#Hulu
mxdwn.com

Julian Lennon Reacts To New Peter Jackson Directed Beatles Documentary Get Back: “It Has Made Me So Proud”

Julian Lennon, is a British singer-songwriter, musician, photographer, filmmaker, author, and of course the son of the late Beatles’ band member, John Lennon. He was actually the direct inspiration for popular Beatles’ songs like “Lucy In the Sky with Diamonds” (1967), “Hey Jude” (1968), and “Good Night” (1968). He first started making music back in 1974 and released his debut album, Valotte, in 1984. Since then he’s had a multitude of albums released including Everything Changes (2011), Photograph Smile (1998), and The Secret Value of Daydreaming (1986). Along with his music releases, he’s been keeping busy, he produced the environmental documentary film WhaleDreamers (2006). He also worked on the documentary, Women of the White Buffalo (2020) as an executive producer.
MOVIES
dailyeasternnews.com

COLUMN: Theory: Paul McCartney of The Beatles is dead

There are many outrageous conspiracies out there. Don’t lie, we all love a mind-boggling conspiracy theory. Well, I am no random YouTuber doing a video, but buckle in because this about to get a little wild. In 1969, a rumor started that Paul McCartney from The Beatles had died in...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Decider

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Captures the Astonishing Moment When George Quit

Fans may have heard about the fateful moment where George Harrison quit The Beatles for several days in 1969 before. But, despite the fact that Harrison’s walkout was captured on film by Let It Be director Michael Lindsay-Hogg, almost no one has seen the footage—until now. The Beatles: Get Back Part 1, the first of a three-part docuseries from Peter Jackson that is now streaming on Disney+, concludes with what may have been one of the Fab Four’s most dramatic moments.
MUSIC
The Independent

Get Back features John Lennon and Paul McCartney showdown recorded in secret: ‘A lot of the times you were wrong’

A secret conversation featured in new documentary Get Back reveals John Lennon’s “only regret” about his time with The Beatles.The moment, featured in part two of Peter Jackson’s seven-hour docuseries, occurs during a chat that was secretly recorded in the days after George Harrison quit the band.Lennon, after refusing to take anyone’s calls, arrives at the Twickenham studio where the band have been writing songs for what would be their final live performance and record together.McCartney and Lennon meet in a cafeteria away from the camera to discuss Harrison’s growing frustrations with the songwriting process – but intertitles inform the...
MUSIC
ComicBook

Disney Wanted to Edit Out All Swearing From The Beatles: Get Back

Peter Jackson's new documentary series, The Beatles: Get Back, debuted on Disney+ on Thanksgiving taking fans into the making of the legendary band's iconic final studio album, Let it Be. It's a raw look at the band and the making of the album, and according to Jackson, Disney asked him to censor the series. In an interview with NME (via CBR), Jackson revealed that Disney asked him to remove all of the swearing from the series, but that it's a request he denied at the request of the surviving Beatles.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Two Disney+ Movies Beat Netflix in Top Ten Streaming Charts

The latest streaming numbers are in from Nielsen, and the two movies holding the top spots the week of October 18th to the 24th come from Disney+, beating its main competition in Netflix. The Marvel Studios film Black Widow —the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to premiere simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ — and Hocus Pocus came in first and second place, respectively. Netflix rounds out the Top 5 with The Forgotten Battle in third place, Going In Style in fourth, and Night Teeth (2021) in fifth. Ironically, both Disney+ and Netflix have five movies a piece in the Top 10.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy