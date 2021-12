With the big holiday season here, people will soon be putting up their holiday decorations, and Indiana Michigan Power is offering guidance for how to save energy when doing so. I&M recommends using LED and strand lights to decorate and to save energy. It says Energy STAR qualified LED lights use 90% less energy than traditional bulbs which means the cost to light a typical tree with LEDs is about $1 per season. I&M says you can save more energy by using smart power strips to corral extra cords. They can sense when a device is turned off or not being used and will shut off the power to it. Finally, I&M says automatic timers for the lights can help both at home or at work.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO