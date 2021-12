The Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall presents The Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus Holiday Concert on Tuesday, December 14 at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 3 at 10 am. In honor of the holiday season, the Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus has prepared a unique blend of uplifting music that will surely bring joy to all. From solos to a full choir sound, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Join them in celebrating the most wonderful time of the year.

HOLIDAY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO