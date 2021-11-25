The best Black Friday smartwatch deals of 2021

Viewing this on a mobile device? Click here for the best viewing experience. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two of the most anticipated shopping days of the year — so it’s the perfect time to grab those big-ticket items that you've been contemplating splurging on. Cyber Monday has historically been an online event (though in recent years, we've seen more Cyber Monday sales available in stores) but it's still a great time to save big on the items you’ve been longing for from the comfort of your own home. For example, last year's Cyber Monday saw huge savings on AirPods (which were 30% off on Amazon) and kitchen appliances including Instant Pots, which were marked down by up to 50%, and savings on air fryers like the Ninja AF101, which was 23% off last year.

