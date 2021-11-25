ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A new ankylosaurid from the Upper Cretaceous Nemegt Formation of Mongolia and implications for paleoecology of armoured dinosaurs

By Jin-Young Park
Nature.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new ankylosaurid dinosaur, Tarchia tumanovae sp. nov., has been recovered from the Upper Cretaceous Nemegt Formation of Mongolia. It includes a well-preserved skull, dorsal, sacral, caudal vertebrae, sixteen dorsal ribs, ilia, a partial ischium, free osteoderms, and a tail club. The squamosal horns of T. tumanovae are divided into two...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmos

New dinosaur species uncovered in frozen Greenland

Some 25 years after its bones were first uncovered in the frosty wilds of east Greenland, a new species of dinosaur, Issi saaneq, has been described by palaeontologists, who have revealed it to be the region’s oldest-known plant-eating dinosaur. The creature, closely related to the Plateosaurus commonly found in Germany,...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
AFP

Dinosaur tail found in Chile stuns scientists

Chilean paleontologists on Wednesday presented their findings on a dinosaur discovered three years ago in Patagonia which they said had a highly unusual tail that has stumped researchers The remains of the Stegouros elengassen were discovered during excavations in 2018 at Cerro Guido, a site known to harbor numerous fossils, by a team who believed they were dealing with an already known species of dinosaur until they examined its tail. "That was the main surprise,â said Alexander Vargas, one of the paleontologists. âThis structure is absolutely amazing." "The tail was covered with seven pairs of osteoderms ... producing a weapon absolutely different from anything we know in any dinosaur," added the researcher during a presentation of the discovery at the University of Chile.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mongolia#Dinosaurs#Armour#Rom#Ankylosaurid#Nemegt#Maastrichtian#Ankylosauria
The Associated Press

New dinosaur species from Chile had a unique slashing tail

Fossils found in Chile are from a strange-looking dog-sized dinosaur species that had a unique slashing tail weapon, scientists reported Wednesday. Some dinosaurs had spiked tails they could use as stabbing weapons and others had tails with clubs. The new species, described in a study in the journal Nature, has something never seen before on any animal: seven pairs of “blades” laid out sideways like a slicing weapon used by ancient Aztec warriors, said lead author Alex Vargas.
WORLD
New Scientist

New species of armoured dinosaur had a tail shaped like a fern frond

A new species of ankylosaur found in Chile had a unique tail unseen in any other member of this dinosaur family. The discovery sheds light on the mysterious origins of ankylosaurs in the southern hemisphere. Ankylosaurs were quadrupedal, herbivorous dinosaurs that roamed Earth throughout the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods. They...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

An Italian dinosaur LagerstÃ¤tte reveals the tempo and mode of hadrosauriform body size evolution

During the latest Cretaceous, the European Archipelago was characterized by highly fragmented landmasses hosting putative dwarfed, insular dinosaurs, claimed as fossil evidence of the "island rule". The Villaggio del Pescatore quarry (north-eastern Italy) stands as the most informative locality within the palaeo-Mediterranean region and represents the first, multi-individual Konservat-LagerstÃ¤tte type dinosaur-bearing locality in Italy. The site is here critically re-evaluated as early Campanian in age, thus preceding the final fragmentation stages of the European Archipelago, including all other European localities preserving hypothesized dwarfed taxa. New skeletal remains allowed osteohistological analyses on the hadrosauroid Tethyshadros insularis indicating subadult features in the type specimen whereas a second, herein newly described, larger individual is likely somatically mature. A phylogenetic comparative framework places the body-size of T. insularis in range with other non-hadrosaurid Eurasian hadrosauroids, rejecting any significant evolutionary trend towards miniaturisation in this clade, confuting its 'pygmy' status, and providing unmatched data to infer environmentally-driven body-size trends in Mesozoic dinosaurs.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

The agglomeration and dispersion dichotomy of human settlements on Earth

Human settlements on Earth are scattered in a multitude of shapes, sizes and spatial arrangements. These patterns are often not random but a result of complex geographical, cultural, economic and historical processes that have profound human and ecological impacts. However, little is known about the global distribution of these patterns and the spatial forces that creates them. This study analyses human settlements from high-resolution satellite imagery and provides a global classification of spatial patterns. We find two emerging classes, namely agglomeration and dispersion. In the former, settlements are fewer than expected based on the predictions of scaling theory, while an unexpectedly high number of settlements characterizes the latter. To explain the observed spatial patterns, we propose a model that combines two agglomeration forces and simulates human settlements' historical growth. Our results show that our model accurately matches the observed global classification (F1: 0.73), helps to understand and estimate the growth of human settlements and, in turn, the distribution and physical dynamics of all human settlements on Earth, from small villages to cities.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Observers of quantum systems cannot agree to disagree

Is the world quantum? An active research line in quantum foundations is devoted to exploring what constraints can rule out the postquantum theories that are consistent with experimentally observed results. We explore this question in the context of epistemics, and ask whether agreement between observers can serve as a physical principle that must hold for any theory of the world. Aumann's seminal Agreement Theorem states that two observers (of classical systems) cannot agree to disagree. We propose an extension of this theorem to no-signaling settings. In particular, we establish an Agreement Theorem for observers of quantum systems, while we construct examples of (postquantum) no-signaling boxes where observers can agree to disagree. The PR box is an extremal instance of this phenomenon. These results make it plausible that agreement between observers might be a physical principle, while they also establish links between the fields of epistemics and quantum information that seem worthy of further exploration.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Room-temperature multiple ligands-tailored SnO quantum dots endow in situ dual-interface binding for upscaling efficient perovskite photovoltaics with high V

The benchmark tin oxide (SnO2) electron transporting layers (ETLs) have enabled remarkable progress in planar perovskite solar cell (PSCs). However, the energy loss is still a challenge due to the lack of "hidden interface" control. We report a novel ligand-tailored ultrafine SnO2 quantum dots (QDs) via a facile rapid room temperature synthesis. Importantly, the ligand-tailored SnO2 QDs ETL with multi-functional terminal groups in situ refines the buried interfaces with both the perovskite and transparent electrode via enhanced interface binding and perovskite passivation. These novel ETLs induce synergistic effects of physical and chemical interfacial modulation and preferred perovskite crystallization-directing, delivering reduced interface defects, suppressed non-radiative recombination and elongated charge carrier lifetime. Power conversion efficiency (PCE) of 23.02% (0.04 cm2) and 21.6% (0.98 cm2, VOC loss: 0.336"‰V) have been achieved for the blade-coated PSCs (1.54"‰eV Eg) with our new ETLs, representing a record for SnO2 based blade-coated PSCs. Moreover, a substantially enhanced PCE (VOC) from 20.4% (1.15"‰V) to 22.8% (1.24"‰V, 90"‰mV higher VOC, 0.04 cm2 device) in the blade-coated 1.61"‰eV PSCs system, via replacing the benchmark commercial colloidal SnO2 with our new ETLs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Global patterns of potential future plant diversity hidden in soil seed banks

Soil seed banks represent a critical but hidden stock for potential future plant diversity on Earth. Here we compiled and analyzed a global dataset consisting of 15,698 records of species diversity and density for soil seed banks in natural plant communities worldwide to quantify their environmental determinants and global patterns. Random forest models showed that absolute latitude was an important predictor for diversity of soil seed banks. Further, climate and soil were the major determinants of seed bank diversity, while net primary productivity and soil characteristics were the main predictors of seed bank density. Moreover, global mapping revealed clear spatial patterns for soil seed banks worldwide; for instance, low densities may render currently species-rich low latitude biomes (such as tropical rain-forests) less resilient to major disturbances. Our assessment provides quantitative evidence of how environmental conditions shape the distribution of soil seed banks, which enables a more accurate prediction of the resilience and vulnerabilities of plant communities and biomes under global changes.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Modelling ocean acidification effects with life stage-specific responses alters spatiotemporal patterns of catch and revenues of American lobster, Homarus americanus

Ocean acidification (OA) affects marine organisms through various physiological and biological processes, yet our understanding of how these translate to large-scale population effects remains limited. Here, we integrated laboratory-based experimental results on the life history and physiological responses to OA of the American lobster, Homarus americanus, into a dynamic bioclimatic envelope model to project future climate change effects on species distribution, abundance, and fisheries catch potential. Ocean acidification effects on juvenile stages had the largest stage-specific impacts on the population, while cumulative effects across life stages significantly exerted the greatest impacts, albeit quite minimal. Reducing fishing pressure leads to overall increases in population abundance while setting minimum size limits also results in more higher-priced market-sized lobsters (>"‰1Â lb), and could help mitigate the negative impacts of OA and concurrent stressors (warming, deoxygenation). However, the magnitude of increased effects of climate change overweighs any moderate population gains made by changes in fishing pressure and size limits, reinforcing that reducing greenhouse gas emissions is most pressing and that climate-adaptive fisheries management is necessary as a secondary role to ensure population resiliency. We suggest possible strategies to mitigate impacts by preserving important population demographics.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Assessing costs of Indonesian fires and the benefits of restoring peatland

Deforestation and drainage has made Indonesian peatlands susceptible to burning. Large fires occur regularly, destroying agricultural crops and forest, emitting large amounts of CO2 and air pollutants, resulting in adverse health effects. In order to reduce fire, the Indonesian government has committed to restore 2.49 Mha of degraded peatland, with an estimated cost of US$3.2-7 billion. Here we combine fire emissions and land cover data to estimate the 2015 fires, the largest in recent years, resulted in economic losses totalling US$28 billion, whilst the six largest fire events between 2004 and 2015 caused a total of US$93.9 billion in economic losses. We estimate that if restoration had already been completed, the area burned in 2015 would have been reduced by 6%, reducing CO2 emissions by 18%, and PM2.5 emissions by 24%, preventing 12,000 premature mortalities. Peatland restoration could have resulted in economic savings of US$8.4 billion for 2004"“2015, making it a cost-effective strategy for reducing the impacts of peatland fires to the environment, climate and human health.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Bone density and genomic analysis unfold cold adaptation mechanisms of ancient inhabitants of Tierra del Fuego

The Fuegians, ancient inhabitants of Tierra del Fuego, are an exemplary case of a cold-adapted population, since they were capable of living in extreme climatic conditions without any adequate clothing. However, the mechanisms of their extraordinary resistance to cold remain enigmatic. Brown adipose tissue (BAT) plays a crucial role in this kind of adaptation, besides having a protective role on the detrimental effect of low temperatures on bone structure. Skeletal remains of 12 adult Fuegians, collected in the second half of XIX century, were analyzed for bone mineral density and structure. We show that, despite the unfavorable climate, bone mineral density of Fuegians was close to that seen in modern humans living in temperate zones. Furthermore, we report significant differences between Fuegians and other cold-adapted populations in the frequency of the Homeobox protein Hox-C4 (HOXC4) rs190771160 variant, a gene involved in BAT differentiation, whose identified variant is predicted to upregulate HOXC4 expression. Greater BAT accumulation might therefore explain the Fuegians extreme cold-resistance and the protection against major cold-related damage. These results increase our understanding of how ecological challenges have been important drivers of human"“environment interactions during Humankind history.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Wideband and high-order microwave vortex-beam launcher based on spoof surface plasmon polaritons

The electromagnetic vortex carrying orbital angular momentum (OAM), which is first studied at optical frequency, has begun to attract widespread attention in the field of radio-frequency/microwave. However, for the OAM mode generated by traditional single antennas, there are problems such as low order and narrow bandwidth, and complex structures such as dual-fed networks may be required. In this paper, based on spoof surface plasmon polariton (SSPP) mode leaky-wave antenna, a single-port traveling-wave ring is proposed to radiate high-order OAM modes working near the cut-off frequency of SSPP state. The achieved 12-order OAM mode within 9.1"“10.1Â GHz (relative bandwidth of 10.4%) has the main radiation direction close to the antenna surface, forming a plane spiral OAM (PSOAM) wave, which reduces the requirements for mode purity in practical applications. This SSPP ring using periodic units as radiating elements can be an effective radiator for broadband and large-capacity OAM multiplexing communications. The structural characteristics of single feed contribute to the integration of microwave circuits.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Circulating pulse cavity enhancement as a method for extreme momentum transfer atom interferometry

Large-scale atom interferometers promise unrivaled strain sensitivity to mid-band gravitational waves, and will probe a new parameter space in the search for ultra-light scalar dark matter. These proposals require gradiometry with kilometer-scale baselines, a momentum separation above 104â„k between interferometer arms, and optical transitions to long-lived clock states to reach the target sensitivities. Prohibitively high optical power and wavefront flatness requirements have thus far limited the maximum achievable momentum splitting. Here we propose a scheme for optical cavity enhanced atom interferometry, using circulating, spatially resolved pulses, and intracavity frequency modulation to meet these requirements. We present parameters for the realization of 20 kW circulating pulses in a 1 km interferometer enabling 104â„k splitting on the 698 nm clock transition in 87Sr. This scheme addresses the presently insurmountable laser power requirements and is feasible in the context of a kilometer-scale atom interferometer facility.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Improved dryland carbon flux predictions with explicit consideration of water-carbon coupling

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 248 (2021) Cite this article. Dryland ecosystems are dominant influences on both the trend and interannual variability of the terrestrial carbon sink. Despite their importance, dryland carbon dynamics are not well-characterized by current models. Here, we present DryFlux, an upscaled product built on a dense network of eddy covariance sites in the North American Southwest. To estimate dryland gross primary productivity, we fuse in situ fluxes with remote sensing and meteorological observations using machine learning. DryFlux explicitly accounts for intra-annual variation in water availability, and accurately predicts interannual and seasonal variability in carbon uptake. Applying DryFlux globally indicates existing products may underestimate impacts of large-scale climate patterns on the interannual variability of dryland carbon uptake. We anticipate DryFlux will be an improved benchmark for earth system models in drylands, and prompt a more sensitive accounting of water limitation on the carbon cycle.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A new method for evaluating air quality using an ideal grey close function cluster correlation analysis method

To scientifically and reasonably evaluate air quality with a large amount of monitored data, this paper proposes a new evaluation method called ideal grey close function cluster correlation analysis (IGCFCCA). Taking the air quality in Ningxia Province, China, as an example, according to China's air quality standard, SO2, NO2, PM10, PM2.5 and O3 are selected as evaluation indexes to perform the evaluation. The results show that the air quality in this region in 2018 can be divided into three classifications, among which the relatively poor air quality in March, April and May is the first classification, the better air quality in August and September is the third classification, and the air quality in other months falls under the second classification. Correlation analysis is used to qualitatively determine that these three classifications correspond to first-level air quality in China's air quality standard, and the correlation degree, which is the distance between the three classifications and the first-level air quality, is quantitatively determined. Specifically, the correlation degrees of the first-classification, second-classification and third-classification of air quality are 0.674, 0.697 and 0.71, respectively. The research results indicate potential directions and objectives for air quality management to achieve scientific management.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Wafer-scale integration of stretchable semiconducting polymer microstructures via capillary gradient

Organic semiconducting polymers have opened a new paradigm for soft electronics due to their intrinsic flexibility and solution processibility. However, the contradiction between the mechanical stretchability and electronic performances restricts the implementation of high-mobility polymers with rigid molecular backbone in deformable devices. Here, we report the realization of high mobility and stretchability on curvilinear polymer microstructures fabricated by capillary-gradient assembly method. Curvilinear polymer microstructure arrays are fabricated with highly ordered molecular packing, controllable pattern, and wafer-scale homogeneity, leading to hole mobilities of 4.3 and 2.6 cm2 Vâˆ’1 sâˆ’1 under zero and 100% strain, respectively. Fully stretchable field-effect transistors and logic circuits can be integrated in solution process. Long-range homogeneity is demonstrated with the narrow distribution of height, width, mobility, on-off ratio and threshold voltage across a four-inch wafer. This solution-assembly method provides a platform for wafer-scale and reproducible integration of high-performance soft electronic devices and circuits based on organic semiconductors.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Comparing deuterium excess to large-scale precipitation recycling models in the tropics

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 4, ArticleÂ number:Â 60 (2021) Cite this article. Precipitation recycling is essential to sustaining regional ecosystems and water supplies, and it is impacted by land development and climate change. This is especially true in the tropics, where dense vegetation greatly influences recycling. Unfortunately, large-scale models of recycling often exhibit high uncertainty, complicating efforts to estimate recycling. Here, we examine how deuterium excess (d-excess), a stable-isotope quantity sensitive to recycling effects, acts as an observational proxy for recycling. While past studies have connected variability in d-excess to precipitation origins at local or regional scales, our study leverages >3000 precipitation isotope samples to quantitatively compare d-excess against three contemporary recycling models across the global tropics. Using rank-correlation, we find statistically significant agreement (\(\bar \tau = 0.52\) to \(0.70\)) between tropical d-excess and recycling that is strongly mediated by seasonal precipitation, vegetation density, and scale mismatch. Our results detail the complex relationship between d-excess and precipitation recycling, suggesting avenues for further investigation.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy