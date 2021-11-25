GoFundMe removes page raising $5 million in bail money for Waukesha parade massacre suspect

A GoFundMe page raising money for the $5 million bail to get the Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade massacre suspect, Darrell Brooks, released from jail has been taken down.

The page, set up by someone using the name James Norton, was removed "before any funds were raised because it violates GoFundMe Terms of Service," a GoFundMe spokesperson told the New York Post .

The person who created the page was "banned from using the GoFundMe platform for any future fundraisers," the representative added.

Darrell Brooks, center, is escorted out of the courtroom after making his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 in Waukesha County Court in Waukesha, Wisconsin. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)



Brooks, the suspected driver of the red SUV that plowed into the parade on Sunday, killing six people and injuring dozens more, is a 39-year-old who was taken into custody and charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide . If convicted for all counts, Brooks could spend the rest of his life in prison.

When Brooks made his first court appearance on Tuesday, prosecutors revealed that a sixth person, a child, had also died, which could result in an additional homicide charge for Brooks.

The GoFundMe page set up to raise money to pay the $5 million bail set by a judge defended Brooks, who already had a lengthy criminal record.

GOFUNDME ENDS FUNDRAISER TO REPAIR HOME OF AOC'S GRANDMOTHER AFTER IT TOPS $100,000

"As someone who knows Darrell personally I can tell you that he would NEVER do such a thing and I know he is innocent of what he was charged with," the person behind the fundraiser claimed.

The page said it was seeking to raise the bail for Brooks to be “released and speak his truth to his side of the story in this tragic situation that sees another black man behind bars in a purely political and racist trial."

The Washington Examiner reached out to GoFundMe for a statement.

The child who died has been identified as 8-year-old Jackson Sparks. The five others who were killed have been identified as James Coolidge, 52, Tamara Durand, 52, Wilhelm Hospel, 82, Leanna Owens, 71, and Virginia Sorenson, 79.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Separately, GoFundMe is once again allowing fundraising for Kyle Rittenhouse's legal fees after the platform removed his campaigns for violating its policy against aiding people accused of violent crimes.

The fundraising platform released a statement explaining that Rittenhouse's acquittal on all charges in a homicide trial Friday permits him to use the platform to fundraise again as his situation no longer violates its terms and conditions against "raising money for the legal defense of an alleged violent crime."

Washington Examiner Videos