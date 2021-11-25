ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

GoFundMe removes page raising $5 million in bail money for Waukesha parade massacre suspect

By Elizabeth Faddis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Og3a1_0d6vZimd00


A GoFundMe page raising money for the $5 million bail to get the Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade massacre suspect, Darrell Brooks, released from jail has been taken down.

The page, set up by someone using the name James Norton, was removed "before any funds were raised because it violates GoFundMe Terms of Service," a GoFundMe spokesperson told the New York Post .

The person who created the page was "banned from using the GoFundMe platform for any future fundraisers," the representative added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z6wkd_0d6vZimd00
Darrell Brooks, center, is escorted out of the courtroom after making his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 in Waukesha County Court in Waukesha, Wisconsin. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)


Brooks, the suspected driver of the red SUV that plowed into the parade on Sunday, killing six people and injuring dozens more, is a 39-year-old who was taken into custody and charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide . If convicted for all counts, Brooks could spend the rest of his life in prison.

When Brooks made his first court appearance on Tuesday, prosecutors revealed that a sixth person, a child, had also died, which could result in an additional homicide charge for Brooks.

The GoFundMe page set up to raise money to pay the $5 million bail set by a judge defended Brooks, who already had a lengthy criminal record.

GOFUNDME ENDS FUNDRAISER TO REPAIR HOME OF AOC'S GRANDMOTHER AFTER IT TOPS $100,000

"As someone who knows Darrell personally I can tell you that he would NEVER do such a thing and I know he is innocent of what he was charged with," the person behind the fundraiser claimed.

The page said it was seeking to raise the bail for Brooks to be “released and speak his truth to his side of the story in this tragic situation that sees another black man behind bars in a purely political and racist trial."

The Washington Examiner reached out to GoFundMe for a statement.

The child who died has been identified as 8-year-old Jackson Sparks. The five others who were killed have been identified as James Coolidge, 52, Tamara Durand, 52, Wilhelm Hospel, 82, Leanna Owens, 71, and Virginia Sorenson, 79.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Separately, GoFundMe is once again allowing fundraising for Kyle Rittenhouse's legal fees after the platform removed his campaigns for violating its policy against aiding people accused of violent crimes.

The fundraising platform released a statement explaining that Rittenhouse's acquittal on all charges in a homicide trial Friday permits him to use the platform to fundraise again as his situation no longer violates its terms and conditions against "raising money for the legal defense of an alleged violent crime."

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 206

Sandra Montgomery Wright
6d ago

Anyone in their right mind isn't and shouldn't even think of trying to bail this low life out of jail. I hope he is sentenced to Life with no parole .The dems need to run their cities with law and order. your cultural change movement is sick and destroying people and history

Reply(8)
96
linda moomey
5d ago

What has this country become when people donate money to get a thug who killed 6 people and injured several others out of jail. This is disgraceful

Reply(3)
56
remain anonymous
6d ago

not one penny of that money should go to him.... it should go to the families of which he killed !!!!!!

Reply(11)
90
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
buzzfeednews.com

A Black Man Charged With Murder Said He Shot At A Group Of White Teens in Self-Defense

Around 1 a.m. on June 14, 2020, 21-year-old Marc Wilson, who is Black, and his 21-year-old girlfriend, Emma Rigdon, who is white, left a Taco Bell in Statesboro, Georgia. At a stoplight, they pulled up next to a pickup truck. Wilson’s lawyers say that at least one of the white teenagers inside the truck shouted the n-word and “your lives don’t matter.”
STATESBORO, GA
Daily Mail

PICTURED: The five dead victims of Wukesha XMAS parade killer Darrell Brooks - including four affiliated with 'Dancing Grannies' group: Final Facebook posts HOURS before SUV plowed into them show them brandishing pompoms in their winter coats

Four of the five people who were killed when a red SUV sped into a crowd of participants in the annual Christmas parade in Waukesha were members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies. Waukesha police identified the fatal victims as Dancing Grannies Virginia 'Ginny' Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owens, 71; and Tamara...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massacre#Gofundme Terms Of Service#The New York Post#Ap#Pool Rrb Brooks#The Red Suv#Gofundme Ends Fundraiser#The Washington Examiner
The Independent

Couple accused of stealing millions in Covid money left callous farewell note to own kids

Richard Ayvazyan and his wife, Marietta Terabelian went on the run after being found guilty of scheming to fraudulently claim more than $20 million in Covid relief funds.The couple were awaiting sentencing and faced lengthy prison time, when they cut off their electronic tracking bracelets and fled home, abandoning their children, officials said.They left a typed note for their three teenagers, aged 13, 15 and 16, which said “We will be together again one day. This is not a goodbye but a brief break from each other."The couple have now been missing for three months, and despite a massive...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Black Enterprise

Rapper Darrell Brooks Wanted For Waukesha, WI, Christmas Parade Tragedy

A person of interest has been identified in Sunday’s Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha, WI, Sunday that killed five people and injured more than 40. Darrell Brooks, 39, is currently being questioned over the deadly crash by law enforcement officials, according to NBC News, but has not been charged with a crime at this point. CNN reported Brooks may have been fleeing the scene of another crime when he drove into the Waukesha parade route.
WAUKESHA, WI
The Independent

Wisconsin parade news – latest: Darrell Brooks ‘wanted to hit as many people as possible’ in Waukesha attack

Darrell Brooks was trying to strike “as many people as possible” when raced his car through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, authorities said in a criminal complaint.The complaint filed on Tuesday describes Mr Brooks as having “no emotion” when he drove down the parade route, killing six people and wounding at least 47 others. Moments earlier, he was said to have fled from police responding to a call about a domestic dispute between him and another person. Prosecutors plan to charge the 39-year-old with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He is being held on $5m bail. More than $1.5m has been raised to support victims of the attack and their families. The six people killed are: Tamara Durand, Jane Kulich, Wilhelm Hospel, Leanna Owen, Virginia “Ginny” Sorenson, and Jackson Sparks.Read more:Wisconsin parade attack: Child becomes sixth person to die as Darrell Brooks faces fresh murder chargeDarrell Brooks: Everything we know about the Waukesha attack suspectDarrell Brooks: Waukesha suspect caught by doorbell camera after parade tragedyFollow live updates belowTo receive our free breaking news alerts direct to your inbox click here.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Jackson Sparks, 8, Becomes Sixth Victim To Die After SUV Plows Through Waukesha Christmas Parade, Bail For Suspect Darrell Brooks Set At $5 Million

By Marie Saavedra and Jermont Terry WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS) — An 8-year-old boy has become the sixth victim to die after a vehicle plowed through the Christmas Parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin on Tuesday, prosecutors said at the bond hearing for suspect Darrell Brooks. In a GoFundMe, family members identified boy as Jackson Sparks. Jackson Sparks (Family photo via GoFundMe, CBS 58 Milwaukee) Jackson and his 12-year-old brother, Tucker, were both seriously hurt during the parade attack. According to the GoFundMe page, both have been in the ICU since. Loved ones write that Jackson underwent brain surgery, but succumbed to his injuries and passed away. They...
WAUKESHA, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

GoFundMe Deletes $5Mil Fundraiser For Waukesha Suspect Darrell Brooks Jr.: Report

When it comes to fundraising campaigns for people facing murder charges, GoFundMe has cracked down on raising money. The company has helped tens of thousands of people acquire funds for charitable efforts including families in need, people who plead for help with medical expenses during recovery, or aspiring artists who ask the world to help make their dreams come true.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
181K+
Followers
55K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy