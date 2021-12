The podcasting trio of Shotgun Spratling, Keely Eure and Chris Treviño are back for another episode of the Family Feud Podcast. In this week's episode, the trio share their final thoughts on USC's 62-33 loss to UCLA in the Coliseum and turn the page toward the Trojans' final matchup in the Coliseum. The team sits at 4-6 on the season and holds on to a glimmer of hope that it can become bowl eligible by winning its final two games of the season. USC's first order of business will be taking on No. 13 BYU Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Coliseum.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO