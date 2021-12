BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The ringing sound that screams in our ears for seemingly no apparent reason is known as tinnitus. About 10 percent of the adult population has experienced tinnitus for at least 5 minutes in the past year. While it isn’t usually a sign of a serious problem, recurring tinnitus or ringing that doesn’t stop can be a symptom of a more serious underlying condition. The onset of tinnitus can be caused by a lack of vitamin D, which in turn can cause poor bone health, affecting the small bones in your ears.

HEALTH ・ 15 DAYS AGO