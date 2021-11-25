ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Britain's asylum policy needs radical reform

By Telegraph View
Telegraph
 6 days ago

The death of 27 men, women and children, who were drowned when their flimsy inflatable capsized in the English Channel this week, is more than just a personal tragedy. It is a blot, an indelible stain, on the character of a supposedly civilised society that ruthless people smugglers have been allowed...

The Independent

France says UK ‘not taking its share’ of asylum seekers and Channel push-backs will not be accepted

The UK is “not taking its share” of asylum seekers and France will not accept planned operations to force small boats out of British waters, its interior minister has said.Gerald Darmanin told a press conference that thousands of people were crossing the English Channel in dinghies because “they have no other way” of reaching the UK.He said that France would not accept pushbacks at sea, or joint patrols involving British authorities to stop boats from being launched.“Can you imagine French police officers on British beaches?” he asked. “We are not the subcontractors of the British government.”It comes after groups...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Britain needs new 'non-woke' universities

Several universities in the UK now have what amount to mandatory ‘wokeness’ tests, in which new students must give the ‘correct’ answers to questions on progressive topics such as equality, diversity and sustainability. The University of Kent puts its first-years through a ‘white privilege’ quiz, while at St Andrews, students...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

The Observer view on UK policy on asylum seekers

Sometimes, a tragic image or story appears set to shift the course of history for the better. The haunting photograph of three-year-old Alan Kurdi, washed up on a beach in Turkey, shocked Europe in September 2015. He was a toddler from Syria who perished alongside his mother and brother while trying to make the dangerous Mediterranean crossing. For a few weeks at least, it seemed as though public horror at how he died might propel the EU to take a more humanitarian approach on asylum. But in recent years, it has become more, not less, hardline, striking unsavoury deals with authoritarian regimes such as Turkey and failed states such as Libya to keep refugees out, regardless of the human rights abuses that are taking place in their detention centres.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Hostile asylum policies made tragedy inevitable

Boris Johnson describes himself as appalled at Wednesday’s Channel tragedy (Tragedy at sea claims dozens of lives in deadliest day of Channel crisis, 25 November), and is elsewhere reported as accusing France of letting human traffickers “get away with murder”, but it’s the asylum policy of his and previous governments that has created the conditions in which trafficking can flourish and tragedies such as this can occur.
U.K.
The Independent

Albanian ambassador strenuously denies country will hold Britain’s asylum seekers

The Albanian ambassador to the UK has denied reports today that the Home Office is planning to fly asylum seekers who have crossed the Channel to Albania to be processed.Qirjako Qirko told The Independent that such plans were “not happening” and “would never happen”, because it would be “against international law” and “totally contrary to the position of [his] country”.Justice secretary Dominic Raab declined to deny on Thursday morning that ministers are hoping to reach a deal to send migrants to Albania for their asylum claims to be processed 1,500 miles away.“We are looking at international partnerships that will take...
IMMIGRATION
TheConversationCanada

The EU is the real villain in the Poland-Belarus migrant crisis

In 2019, when we were doing research on the integration of refugees in Romania, the topic seemed irrelevant for Romanians and other eastern Europeans. During an interview we conducted, one member of Romanian parliament stated: “We don’t see them. We don’t meet them on the street, they don’t exist.” Two years later, and eastern European nations that aren’t in the European Union — Serbia, Bosnia, Belarus and Turkey — are being accused of using migrants as pawns against the EU member states of Romania, Poland, Greece and Croatia. Romania is in the news for becoming an entry hotspot for migrants on...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Europe's migrant crisis dominates pope's Cyprus-Greece trip

Pope Francis’ trip to Cyprus and Greece is drawing new attention to the plight of migrants on Europe’s borders and the disconnect between Francis’ Gospel-driven call for countries to welcome and integrate them and front-line governments that are increasingly unwilling or unable to let them in.The eastern Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus has seen such a spike in migrant arrivals this year — a 38% increase in the first 10 months compared to all of last year — that it has formally asked the European Commission to let it stop processing asylum claims altogether. Francis is expected to raise...
POLITICS

