Atari has announced arcade shooter Asteroids: Recharged will blast onto Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo consoles as well as PC next month. This latest take on the classic arcade hit gives Asteroids a fresh new look, while retaining some of the style of the classic original. Once more you’ll be piloting a fragile spaceship through space as asteroids come hurling at you. You’ll have to shoot them and other ships to survive as long as you can and get the high score.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO