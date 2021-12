A Florida nurse alleged to have been at the front a crowd that pushed through a police line to breach the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has pleaded not guilty. Authorities say Moises Romero was among the first wave of individuals who forced themselves into the U.S. Capitol building after a Donald Trump rally to protest the certification of the 2020 presidential election. He pleaded not guilty on Monday before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, a Barack Obama appointee who has shown a tendency to be tough on Jan. 6 defendants.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO