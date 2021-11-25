Washington’s Fort Le Boeuf mission explored

Photos courtesy of the Bergen County Historical Society. New Bridge Landing NJ, marking the 245th Anniversary of this pivotal event during the Rev War, the Bergen County Historical Society, along with the Brigade of the American Revolution, co-sponsored a day of living history on Sunday, November 21st, 10 am-4 pm at Historic New Bridge Landing. The 3rd New Jersey Regiment, “Jersey Grays” marched, retracing the 7-mile retreat of Washington’s Army, arriving from Fort Lee around 10:30AM, then engaged in a skirmish with three other units for the bridge in a tactical weapons demonstration portraying the action that occurred when British troops forced the Continental Army away from the area and captured this vital crossing point over the Hackensack River. Up to the challenge of feeding an army, the Out Kitchen cooked for over 65 [reenactors from, I believe, four units present, along with the ladies] a hearty stew of 20 pounds of beef, 12 pounds of potatoes, 15 pounds of carrots, 8 onions, and a celery head in a tasty broth served with good crusty bread. Pictured are unit ladies who volunteered to serve.
Comments / 0