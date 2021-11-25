ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington’s Fort Le Boeuf mission explored

By From Staff Reports
McHENRY — Most people remember George Washington as “the man, the myth and the legend that he is today,” observed Dr. Emily Kasecamp during her Joan Crawford Lecture Series presentation Wednesday night at Garrett College. Kasecamp, however, examined a much younger Washington’s mission to Fort Le Boeuf in her...

George Washington’s Hair

Mostly hidden from public view, like an embarrassing family secret, scores of putative locks of George Washington’s hair are held, more than two centuries after his death, in the collections of America’s historical societies, public and academic archives, and museums. Excavating the origins of these bodily artifacts, Keith Beutler, PhD ’05, uncovers a forgotten strand of early American memory practices and emerging patriotic identity.
Bergen County Historical Society Feeds Reenactors Retracing the 7-mile Retreat of Washington’s Army from Fort Lee

Photos courtesy of the Bergen County Historical Society. New Bridge Landing NJ, marking the 245th Anniversary of this pivotal event during the Rev War, the Bergen County Historical Society, along with the Brigade of the American Revolution, co-sponsored a day of living history on Sunday, November 21st, 10 am-4 pm at Historic New Bridge Landing. The 3rd New Jersey Regiment, “Jersey Grays” marched, retracing the 7-mile retreat of Washington’s Army, arriving from Fort Lee around 10:30AM, then engaged in a skirmish with three other units for the bridge in a tactical weapons demonstration portraying the action that occurred when British troops forced the Continental Army away from the area and captured this vital crossing point over the Hackensack River. Up to the challenge of feeding an army, the Out Kitchen cooked for over 65 [reenactors from, I believe, four units present, along with the ladies] a hearty stew of 20 pounds of beef, 12 pounds of potatoes, 15 pounds of carrots, 8 onions, and a celery head in a tasty broth served with good crusty bread. Pictured are unit ladies who volunteered to serve.
Sypolt remembered for dedication to court, schools

KINGWOOD — Preston County Magistrate Rhonda Sypolt died early Wednesday after a short illness. Sypolt was 54. She was elected in November 2020 and was sworn in as a magistrate in January. Many people who knew Sypolt or worked with her said she had a kind heart and always had...
A year after Johns Hopkins announced founder enslaved people, university to host conference on slavery’s legacy on campus and beyond

Alarm bells went off and headlines blared around the world a year ago when Johns Hopkins University officials made a stunning announcement: scholars had learned the school’s beloved namesake, Johns Hopkins, was a slave owner. Other investigators challenged the interpretation, pointing to what they call a lack of evidence. But even amid dispute, the findings of last December have inspired a ...
Group of mothers in Tennessee want ban on schools teaching any aspect of civil rights history

A group of conservative moms in Tennessee crusading against "critical race theory" has expanded the scope of their objections, now campaigning against teaching details about the civil rights movement in schools. According to Judd Legum on Twitter, the group of mothers, called "Moms for Liberty," filed a complaint with the Tennessee Department of Education demanding it remove several civil rights-focused books from its school curriculum. The targeted books include Frances Ruffin's "Martin Luther King Jr and the March on Washington," and "Ruby Bridges Goes to School: My True Story" by Ruby Bridges. The group cited photos in the Ruffin...
These Very Famous People All Died at the Dinner Table

Pablo Picasso, the rapper Prodigy, and the fourth president of the United States have something in common: They all died while eating. There’s an old Catalan proverb that says “The table kills more people than war does” — and there are certainly plenty of famous food-related deaths throughout history. Monarchs seem particularly susceptible: The early […]
George Washington
Joan Crawford
Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Sistersville

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bonnie’s Bus, a 45-foot, state-of-the-art mobile mammography vehicle, will visit Tyler County offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at Sistersville Pharmacy from 8 a.m. to noon on...
Frozen Franklin Falls In Washington Is A Must-See Waterfall This Winter

Every waterfall is a stunner. Whether it’s a gentle, babbling creek spilling over some smooth river rocks or a steep cascade gushing impossibly out of a rocky mountain face – we can’t help but stop and ogle for a while. But let’s be honest, the taller the plummet and the more powerful the spray, the better. We’re all about the drama when it comes to waterfalls! Fortunately, Washington State is positively overflowing (pun intended) with gorgeous falls. But as it turns out, these beauties are just as lovely when they’re not moving at all – frozen into breathtaking natural ice sculptures that glitter in the sun and showcase their impressive magnitude. One of Washington’s most iconic icy lookers is not only absolutely magnificent when temperatures drop, but is surprisingly easy to enjoy as well: Franklin Falls. This icy gem is something truly special in winter. Check it out:
Maryland Gov. Hogan says state readying for omicron coronavirus variant

As the latest troubling coronavirus variant, known as omicron, was detected in the United States for the first time Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan said health officials are taking steps to prepare for its likely arrival in Maryland. The state is expanding its efforts to sequence samples from positive coronavirus cases to detect for omicron and other variants by buying more reagents for the state ...
Why Biden Backers Are Sounding the Alarm on Pennsylvania

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. It’s not hyperbole to say Joe Biden’s childhood home state of Pennsylvania put him in the White House. It was The Associated Press’ call of that state’s outcome at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, of last year that made it official that the son of Scranton would be heading back to Washington and into a job he’s coveted since his 20s. The counting in Pennsylvania took four days and it was closer than anyone in the Biden campaign wanted. But the Keystone State came through for Biden, who had early on recognized the state as a lynchpin for his strategy and even headquartered his campaign near Philadelphia’s City Hall. (Well, at least until COVID-19 mothballed that operation and sent everyone working from kitchen stools and basement couches.)
Editor’s column: 1619

You’d have to be completely out of the political loop—and I suspect you aren’t, if you are reading this—to not have heard of “The 1619 Project” and the brouhaha surrounding it.  A publication of journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times, “1619” first appeared in an August 2019 issue of the New York Times […] The post Editor’s column: 1619 appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Empire State Building lights up to honor Josephine Baker

New York's Empire State Building lit up in the French national colors on Monday evening to honor Josephine Baker, on the eve of the US-born singer, dancer and rights activist's entrance to the Pantheon in Paris. Baker will become the first Black woman to be honored in the mausoleum, the final resting place of leading figures in the history of France. "Tonight... we glow blue, white, and red in celebration of entertainer and civil rights icon Josephine Baker," the 102-story art deco skyscraper's Twitter account posted. As night fell, the building's tricolor top and spire gleamed among Manhattan's city lights, whilst on the 86th floor viewing deck, an event to celebrate Baker took place.
Dr. Oz Announces Run For Senate in Pennsylvania

Dr. Mehmet Oz is leaving television to join the world of politics. The cardiothoracic surgeon and long-time TV personality will run for the open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, which will be up for grabs in 2022 when Sen. Pat Toomey retires. Oz will run as a Republican candidate, joining a crowded field of candidates. Oz announced his candidacy on his website Tuesday afternoon, writing “today, America’s heartbeat is in a code red in need of a defibrillator to shock it back to life… I’m running for U.S. Senate to reignite our divine spark, bravely fight for freedom, and will tell it...
Third time is a charm for middle school art students

Robert L. Bland Middle School students have done it again. For the third year in a row, they will have ornaments displayed on the National Tree in Washington, D.C. “I had 14 students make an ornament, and I believe the National Park Service is going to put up two of each one on the West Virginia state tree in President’s Park,” RLBMS art teacher Joe Merrifield said.
