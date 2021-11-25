ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Gathering For Thanksgiving Tonight? Focus On 4 COVID Risk-Reduction Techniques

By Jessica Vallejo
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wPFI8_0d6vUGng00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Medical health experts are saying to enjoy your Thanksgiving dinner, but to keep in mind COVID is still lingering.

“People should not be paranoid. We should be able to celebrate the holidays with some degree of safety. You can hug your family members, but preferably do it outdoors if they are not part of your bubble,” said Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease specialist.

The CDC says the focus should be on four risk-reduction techniques:

  • Celebrating Outdoors
  • Getting Your Vaccines And Boosters
  • Testing To Prevent Transmissions
  • Being Extra Vigilant

“So my guidance is really keeping in mind those four criteria. Based on those four criteria and how you rate, you can be more risky or less risky,” said Dr. Geeta Nayyar. “So if everyone in your household is vaccinated, they do not have an immunocompromised individual in the family and all children are vaccinated, you can take a risk because it is unlikely someone will get infected or end up in the hospital.”

Now, if you are having your Thanksgiving gathering indoor, medical experts urge you to leave windows open, discuss vaccination status with guests and use disposal utensils and plates.

Nayyar says she does not recommend indoor celebrations. She says we have to keep in mind that there may be another winter surge that could be partially fueled by indoor holiday gatherings.

“We are going to see cases go up December, January. What we are seeing in Europe. During the cold time, folks are gathering doors. They may or may not be vaccinated they are eating and drinking and the virus is being spread,” Nayyar said. “So this surge in Europe is not surprising and it will not be surprising if we see the same happen in South Florida. So you have to balance your risk and benefits. “

Dr. Nayyar says folks that are vaccinated are six times less likely to be infected with COVID.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

As US Confirms First Omicron Case, CDC Works To Step Up Testing Requirements

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wednesday, the U.S confirmed its first case of covid caused by the new Omicron variant, found in a fully vaccinated patient in California. “We knew it was just a matter of time,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci. The individual traveled from South Africa on November 22 and has mild symptoms. The person is self-quarantining. “You can’t really take anything away from a single patient—we feel good that this patient not only had mild symptoms but actually the symptoms appear to be improving,” said Dr. Fauci. The CDC is currently working to step up covid testing requirements for travel...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida Health Officials Prepare For Coronavirus Omicron Variant

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Health Officials in South Florida are searching for the Omicron Variant right at home. While it has yet to be detected, experts say it’s only a matter of time. That’s why health officials are taking a proactive approach, searching for the variant. They’re doing that through randomized sequencing. Basically, what that means is if you go to a COVID19 testing site and wind up with a positive result, that result may be selected to be sent to a lab for scientists to analyze to determine which strain of the virus you are positive for. If they...
FLORIDA STATE
KYTV

COVID-19 cases increase in Arkansas, Missouri following Thanksgiving gatherings

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas health leaders have reported nearly another 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday. Missouri health leaders added another 2,200 cases. The rise in cases comes as the U.S. reports its first case of the omicron variant in California. White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said the patient, who was fully vaccinated, had just returned to the San Francisco area on November 22 after traveling in South Africa.
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS Miami

‘Waiting To Get Your Booster Is A Bad Idea’: Local Experts Weigh In On Omicron COVID Variant

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Omicron is the latest COVID-19 variant detected, and it is causing concern. The data is preliminary, but it appears to be highly contagious, possibly more than delta. Omicron was detected by scientists in South Africa, but it is still unclear where it originated. “This variant has been detected in multiple countries around the world, including recently Canada, and Canada has a better detection system than we do, so it would be folly not to think that it’s already here,” said Dr. Bernard Ashby, the chief medical officer at Comprehensive Vascular Care. He said, although it has not been found in South Florida yet,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#Covid#Cdc#Europe#Cbsmiami
CBS Miami

Celebrating Progress In The Battle Against HIV/AIDS

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On World AIDS Day, there is encouraging news for people living with HIV. “I’ve been an HIV survivor for the past 27 years,” Anthony Johnson tells CBS4 News, he learned he was HIV positive in 1995. “It was really a devastating experience,” Johnson said. “All I could think of is, ‘I’m going to die.’” His life changed quickly. He lost his job and home and was dealing with a host of medical issues. “I told her I was HIV positive, she said, ‘Wait one moment.’ Left, a few minutes later came back and said, ‘I need you to leave!’” He...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: State Health Experts Using Wastewater To Detect Omicron Variant

DENVER (CBS4) – With confirmed cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant growing around the world, Colorado health officials are ramping up the state’s early detection methods. That includes wastewater monitoring. Susan De Long at Colorado State University helped launch the state’s surveillance program. (credit: CBS) “We are able to capture people who are never symptomatic. We are able to comprehensively track the level of disease in a community even for people who will never go to the doctor and get a test,” she said. Working with more than 20 wastewater utilities across the state, taking two samples every week that are sent to...
COLORADO STATE
1011now.com

Health Director compares COVID-19 death rates to neighboring areas

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Tuesday. The Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department reported another death from COVID-19. According to LLCHD, a man in his 40s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated died....
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
deseret.com

The CDC reveals if COVID-19 booster shots can protect you from omicron

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that all fully vaccinated adults should get their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to fight off the omicron variant. “Today, CDC is strengthening its recommendation on booster doses for individuals who are 18 years and older,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, in a statement. “Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either when they are six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or 2 months after their initial J&J vaccine.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS San Francisco

COVID Vaccine and Booster Resources for Bay Area Residents

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With the recent emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, health officials are stressing the importance of getting the COVID vaccine and boosters. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday broadened its recommendation for COVID-19 booster shots to include all adults because of the new variant. The agency had previously approved boosters for all adults, but only recommended them for those 50 years and older or living in long-term care settings. “Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either when they are six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or two...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

California Health Officials ‘Closely Monitoring’ New COVID Omicron Variant

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — State health officials released a statement Sunday confirming that they are “closely monitoring” developments with the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 that recently surfaced and is spreading around the world. State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) Dr. Tomás J. Aragón issued the below statement on the variant: “California is closely monitoring the new Omicron variant, which has not yet arrived in California or the U.S. Vaccines continue to be our best way through the pandemic by safely protecting us against severe illness from COVID-19 and its...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boston Herald

Tips to stay healthy as omicron variant spreads

Experts are encouraging people to follow the “standard protections” when it comes to slowing the spread of the latest coronavirus variant: omicron. “If omicron is more transmissible than delta, we could have a challenge on our hands especially at this time of year,” said Dr. Davidson Hamer, professor of Global Health and Medicine at Boston University.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Miami

Florida Ranks First In CDC’S Thanksgiving Week COVID-19 Death Forecast

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC published its latest predictions in the fight against the coronavirus and said it expects an increase in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations over the next four weeks, according to its new ensemble forecasts. According to Johns Hopkins University, the current COVID-related death toll in the US now stands at 773,000. The CDC forecasts suggest, by December 18, the new death toll could be between 794,000 and 822,000. The agency also predicts hospitals are likely to admit more than 12,000 new COVID patients in the next four weeks. Florida ranks the No. 1 state for predicted number of COVID-19 deaths for the week ending Nov. 28 with 279. Last week, there were 19 new COVID-19 deaths in Florida, which is a change of +1368%. Factors that could throw off the forecasts range from the rise of new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 to the start of a new flu epidemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

1 Of 2 Elevators At Civic Towers Finally Fixed In Time For Thanksgiving

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For days, the elderly people living in the Civic Towers apartment building have been without working elevators. Many of them are stuck in their apartments, unable to get up and down the stairs. Now, just in time for Thanksgiving, one of the elevators is back up and working. Family members are extra thankful to see their loved ones this turkey day. Juan Jiminez is dropping off food to his best friend Isabel. He said luckily, she’s able to come downstairs to pick it up, something that should never be a concern. “It’s working right now. Just one elevator,” said Jiminez,...
MIAMI, FL
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy