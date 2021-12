Lucas Kunce is a political outsider, and he says that is going to help him win back a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri for Democrats. The 39-year-old U.S. Marine veteran has far out-fundraised a crowded field of Democrats and most Republicans in a race for a vacant Senate seat that could be pivotal in deciding which party controls the chamber after 2022.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO