NFL

Son of Trevon Diggs has hilarious Thanksgiving message

By Layne Gerbig
 6 days ago
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys DB Trevon Diggs is just in his second year in the NFL, but you wouldn’t know it by watching him play this season.

The Alabama alumnus has intercepted a total of eight passes on the season for Dallas, bringing his career total up to 11. He got just three interceptions throughout all of last season.

To start the season, Diggs caught an interception in six consecutive games, marking the first time a Cowboys player had done so in decades.

On Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, Diggs’ son Aaiden had a hilarious message for opposing quarterbacks throwing the ball in the vicinity of his dad.

