Marc Gasol to play for Spanish club he founded

Former NBA center Marc Gasol has been pondering the next step in his basketball career for some time. Gasol made his mark in the NBA primarily as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, though he also made stops with the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers. The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year was waived by the Grizzlies before the start of the 2021-22 season and after some time to ponder his future, Gasol has finally arrived at a decision.
After being waived by the Memphis Grizzlies before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, Marc Gasol returned to Spain to contemplate his basketball future. After deciding he still wants to play, Gasol has decided to return to playing for Girona Basket in Spain.
Marc Gasol is widely expected to confirm his decision to join the active roster of Girona on Thursday. Gasol, 36, was already rumored to expand his role at the Spanish club from being the president to that of player-president. He set himself up for an announcement at Fontajau, home of the LEB Oro team, next Thursday, as he said in an Instagram story.
A three-time All-Star and the NBA’s 2013 Defensive Player of the Year, Gasol spent the 2020-21 season with the Lakers, but his relationship with the team soured after L.A. signed Andre Drummond as its new starting center in the second half. The Lakers didn’t re-sign Drummond during the offseason, but added centers Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan, paving the way for Gasol’s exit. He was traded to the Grizzlies in a salary-dump deal and Memphis subsequently waived him.
Marc Gasol announced he joined Basquet Girona on Thursday evening, as expected. Gasol, 36, team owner and founder, expands his role into the playing squad. He confirmed his decision at Fontajau, home of the LEB Oro team.
