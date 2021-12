There are a slew of eyeshadow palettes available and on sale during the Ulta Cyber Monday Sale! Take advantage of prices slashed 50% off or more!. A personal favorite of mine is the Urban Decay Naked Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette which is $22. You likely own it already but if not it’s actually an incredible palette to pick up! Another truly gorgeous palette that no one really knows about is the Nabla Secret Palette which is $23! And the Cover Shot Eyeshadow Palette: Petal Metal from Smashbox is another stunner that’s $20.

MAKEUP ・ 2 DAYS AGO