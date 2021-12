Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele is believed to have rejected the club’s latest offer of a contract renewal, making it more likely he will leave Camp Nou as a free agent. Dembele’s current contract is due to expire at the end of this season, which means he is also eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club as of January, and he's recently been linked in the Spanish media with a move to Newcastle - now the richest club in the world.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO