NICKERSON, Kan. — So far reaction to a new Nickerson city ordinance regarding vacant property has been somewhat muted. So far we haven’t heard a lot. We’ve only heard from a few homeowners that are in unique situations,” Nickerson City Clerk April Beshears said. “They have houses that they are keeping up, they’re not a health or safety hazard, their yards are mowed, there’s no broken windows...but they’re using those houses for storage.”

NICKERSON, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO