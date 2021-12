DENVER (CBS4) – The first Colorado case of the omicron variant has been detected. The announcement was made Thursday by Gov. Jared Polis in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, a day after the first U.S. case was announced. MORE FROM CBSNEWS.COM: Another U.S. case of Omicron spotted in Minnesota The case was a female patient in Arapahoe County, and not a result of community transmission in Colorado. The patient had recently traveled to southern Africa and she has minor symptoms and is isolating at home. She was vaccinated against COVID but hadn’t received a booster shot. Polis said...

COLORADO STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO