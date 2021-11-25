Deputies rescue woman from burning Oakland County home

The Oakland County sheriff is applauding deputies for saving a woman from a burning home in the moments leading up to Thanksgiving Day.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said it was called just before midnight Thursday to a home in Highland Township on Milford Road near White Lake Road.

Authorities said the home was engulfed in flames and a 41-year-old woman was trapped inside the basement. Deputies were able to break a small window, grab the woman’s wrists and pull her out of the home.

Deputies said the woman was at first reluctant to leave the basement, saying she wanted to save some of her pets. She said she had some exotic animals that are worth $10,000.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office A courtesy photo of damage from a house fire in Highland Township on Nov. 25, 2021.

“The quick actions of these Deputies saved this woman’s life,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “The fire was spreading rapidly throughout the garage and the living area of this home. Deputies quickly assessed the situation, found a safe way from the home and pulled her to safety, despite her reluctance to leave. We were able to save a few of the animals but more importantly, this woman is alive today. A Thanksgiving Day tragedy was avoided.”

Three other people lived inside the home. They were all taken to the hospital to get treatment for smoke inhalation.

A pig and three dog were saved from the fire, which was extinguished by the Highland Township Fire Department.

The home was a total loss, authorities said. The fire is believed to have been started after a family dog knocked over a heater in the garage and a bed of straw caught fire. The fire then spread to the living area.