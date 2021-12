Photo: Getty Images

SYLMAR (CNS) - Firefighters from the Angeles National Forest and the Los Angeles Fire Department today knocked down a half-acre brush fire near the Lopez Canyon Landfill in Sylmar.

Firefighters dispatched at 12:03 p.m. to 11950 N. Lopez Canyon Road had the fire out at 12:39 p.m., said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

Photo: Getty Images