ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Bryan Adams tests positive for COVID for second time in a month

By Muri Assunção, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 6 days ago

Bryan Adams tested positive for COVID-19 as he arrived at Milan’s Malpensa Airport on Thursday, marking the second time this month the famed Canadian singer and guitarist was diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus.

“Here I am,” Adams wrote on Instagram, making a reference to his 2002 hit.

“[I] just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid. So it’s off to the hospital for me,” he wrote.

The Ontario-born rockstar, philanthropist and photographer had traveled to Italy for the unveiling of the new Pirelli calendar, which he photographed.

Adams, 62, shot a list of fellow powerhouse music stars — including Cher, Iggy Pop, Jennifer Hudson, Rita Ora and Saweetie — for the 2022 edition of the calendar by the Italian tire manufacturer.

He had been initially asked to work on the 2021 edition, but that had to be canceled due to the pandemic.

The “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” singer was scheduled to appear in at least two VIP-attended events to celebrate the release of this year’s edition, titled “On The Road,” but it’s now unclear what his plans will be.

Initially created in 1964 as a marketing tool, the Pirelli Calendar has been shot by photography giants such as Helmut Newton, Herb Ritts, Richard Avedon, Annie Leibovitz, Bruce Weber and Paolo Roversi.

Adams is the first Canadian to join the impressive list.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency Beginning in January

Adele has announced an exclusive residency in the Colosseum of Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace Hotel, beginning Friday January 21, 2022. Titled “Weekends With Adele,” the singer will perform two shows each weekend through Saturday April 16, 2022 (see full list of dates below) for a total of 12 weeks. The dates appear below. The long-rumored announcement comes on the heels of the singer’s fourth studio album, “30,” on Columbia Records, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this week with by far the year’s biggest first-week numbers, around 839,000 units. It is debuted at No. 1 on album charts...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herb Ritts
Person
Cher
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Helmut Newton
Person
Iggy Pop
Person
Bryan Adams
Person
Richard Avedon
Person
Annie Leibovitz
Person
Rita Ora
thesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Hosts Hottieween Party in Hollywood

Megan Thee Stallion hosted an exclusive Halloween Party in Los Angeles, closing out a packed spooky weekend. Megan Thee Stallion, a longtime fan of D’USSE shared her favorite cognac with friends Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Tessa Thompson, Ryan Destiny, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion, and more. Before the party, Hot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Bradley Cooper Finally Breaks Silence On Lady Gaga Dating Rumors & Steamy Oscar Performance

The actor and director opened up about how his ‘A Star Is Born’ co-star helped put him at ease before their iconic Oscars performance. Almost two years after his romantic duet with Lady Gaga at the 91st Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper finally opened up about the performance that sent the internet spiraling with dating rumors between the two. Bradley revealed why the two seemed to have such great chemistry during the 2019 award show in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday November 17.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Actress Raven Goodwin Marries In Stunning Fashion With Intimate Ceremony In Greece

The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Porsha Williams’ Fans Tell Her To ‘Run’ After Fiancé Simon Guobadia Says He’s ‘Cheated’ Before

After Porsha Williams’ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, admitted to past incidents of cheating on ‘Porsha’s Family Matters,’ fans are telling Porsha to ‘run’ from her future husband. Porsha Williams‘ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, revealed a family lineage of polygamy and past cheating incidents on Porsha’s Family Matters on Sunday, causing fans to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Second Time#Music Stars#Canadian#Pirelli#Italian#The Pirelli Calendar#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Sioux City Journal

Here's why Iman Shumpert won 'Dancing' and what the series needs to do next

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach won “Dancing with the Stars” Monday night and that’s just as it should be. Considering he came into the competition as an athlete trying to extend his playing time, Shumpert made the greatest leap into another arena. He and Karagach were halting at best during those first weeks. They dug in, figured out how to make their height discrepancy work and emerged as a pair who wowed each time out. Their dances were original, dynamic and filled with tricks others wouldn’t try. When he started lifting her like they were in the weight room, the results were impressive.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Taraji P. Henson’s Son: 5 Things To Know About Marcell Johnson

Learn about Taraji P. Henson’s son Marcell Johnson, who she welcomed with her late high school sweetheart William LaMarr Johnson. Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson did not let National Sons Day pass this year without paying homage to her son, Marcell Johnson. The Hollywood star, 51, welcomed her son, 27, with the late William LaMarr “Mark” Johnson, her high school sweetheart who was murdered at the age of 34 in 2003. In an Instagram post on National Sons Day in September, Taraji celebrated Marcell, calling him her “heart.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
firstsportz.com

‘He lit up every room he walked into,’ Serena Williams shares a heartfelt video for late friend Virgil Abloh

At the age of 41, renowned fashion designer Virgil Abloh passed on Sunday after battling a rare form of cancer. Abloh was one of the most prominent figures in the fashion industry was known for his creative mind. He bought a new thinking in fashion which had no limits and guided modern fashion to a new dimension altogether. Needless to say, the world is mourning the passion away of such a legendary figure.
TENNIS
Deadline

WME Agent Robert Newman & Family Mourn Loss Of Daughter Leah From Postpartum Complications

WME’s Robert Newman, one of the best liked and most prominent literary agents in Hollywood, suffered a tragedy last week. He wrote a short note for the community as he and his family grieves. The Newmans have our profound condolences.  On Monday, November 22, 2021, Leah Stephanie Newman gave birth to her beautiful daughter, Beatrice Violet. Beatrice’s mother, our beloved daughter and sister, Leah passed away unexpectedly from unknown postpartum complications at Cedars Sinai Medical Center on Wednesday, November 24. Beatrice will be lovingly raised by Leah’s parents, Cindy and Robert Newman. To know Leah was to love her. She was an...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Tried Booking JoJo Siwa For Kulture's Birthday, Suggests Her Fee Outshines Rappers

When an opportunity presents itself, you better take it. This past weekend, Cardi B hosted the American Music Awards and it all went off without a hitch, but one moment that people can't stop laughing about was when the rapper wouldn't stop talking about Jojo Siwa. As Cardi was onstage giving a few shoutouts to her fellow stars, she couldn't help but mention the 18-year-old superstar who happens to boast a global multi-million dollar brand.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!

Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! Dancing With the Stars has featured some incredible partners over the years, but the ABC competition series is also no stranger to fumbles over mismatched pairings. Kim Kardashian competed on the dance series’ 7th season in 2008 alongside her pro partner, Mark Ballas....
TV SHOWS
musicconnection.com

The Legal Beat: Cher Sues Sonny's Widow

Famed recording artist and actress Cher has filed a lawsuit in federal court in Los Angeles for declaratory relief and breach of contract. Cher claims that Sonny’s widow, Mary, and his estate are attempting to terminate her right to her share of songwriting and record royalties from Sonny and Cher songs.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Sean Penn Shock: Actor Abstaining Until Leila George Comes Back To Him?

Is Sean Penn setting aside his flesh needs until Leila George takes him back?. Penn has been facing issues and buzzes about his divorce from George. After the actress filed for divorce and submitted the document to Los Angeles Superior Court, the actor looks free and well that he often goes out in public with his friends.
CELEBRITIES
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy