Allegheny County, PA

Concerns mount for another winter surge of COVID-19 cases

By Amy Hudak, WPXI-TV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=242KhX_0d6vQTAj00

PITTSBURGH — As families and friends get together and travel to see each other for the holidays, there are concerns about a winter surge of COVID-19.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said a spike in cases due to holiday gatherings is worrisome, but more so for the unvaccinated.

“This will be a very difficult winter for the unvaccinated,” Fitzgerald said during a press briefing.

COVID-19 cases have risen sharply over the past two weeks, with nearly 900 new cases reported Wednesday and no sign of a slowdown.

“Sadly, with winter and the holidays approaching, the disappointing data are not expected to improve soon,” Dr. LuAnn Brink, chief epidemiologist for the Allegheny County Health Department, said.

October marked the third-deadliest month since the pandemic began. Doctors are urging the unvaccinated to get their shots before Christmas and for those who are vaccinated, to booster up.

“If you don’t have protection against this virus, it’s inevitable — it’s going to find you, it’s going to infect you,” infectious disease expert, Dr. Amesh Adalja, tells Channel 11.

For those who are vaccinated and are celebrating the holidays with loved ones near and far, a new statistic stands out. Nearly 38% of cases reported in Allegheny County are among those who are vaccinated.

“These vaccines are not magic bug zappers that are going to stop every infection,” Dr. Adalja adds. “We expected breakthrough cases to occur especially as we’re faced with a more contagious variant and people are back to their activities and not wearing masks as much as they did.”

These breakthroughs tend to be much milder, less contagious, and rarely deadly.

Dr. Adalja says COVID-19 is here to stay — we need to learn to best live with it.

“We’re going to have COVID-19 cases 20 years from now. They’re just going to be shifted to more milder cases because of vaccines, because of immunity.”

WPXI Pittsburgh

Mysteries of omicron variant could take weeks to untangle

A pandemic-weary world faces weeks of confusing uncertainty as countries restrict travel and take other steps to halt the newest potentially risky coronavirus mutant before anyone knows just how dangerous omicron really is. Will it spread even faster than the already extra-contagious delta variant? Does it make people sicker? Does...
WPXI Pittsburgh

1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A person in California who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 became the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the omicron variant, the White House announced Wednesday as scientists continue to study the risks posed by the new virus strain. Dr. Anthony Fauci...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Owlet stops selling baby monitoring socks after FDA warning

A company has decided to stop selling a sock sold to help monitor a baby’s vital signs after receiving a warning letter from the Food and Drug Administration. Owlet removed its “Smart Sock” from its website after the FDA sent the letter, which states the socks are medical devices that Owlet has sold without the FDA’s “marketing approval, clearance, or authorization,” Good Morning America reported.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Federal judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for health care workers nationwide

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction on Tuesday that temporarily halts President Joe Biden’s national vaccine mandate for health care workers. The mandate, which was to begin next week, was put on hold by Judge Terry Doughty. The nationwide injunction came a day after a court issued a similar injunction that applied to only 10 states.
