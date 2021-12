There are many people to give acknowledge (read: gift) during the holidays and none more so than all the women who enrich our lives. Whether that’s a wife, girlfriend, sister or aunt-in-law, we’ve rounded up 26 stylish gifts to treat all the gals who keep you going. Slim Aarons: Style In lieu of a Mediterranean getaway, bring a bit of la dolce vita to her. Nobody captured mid-century jet-setters more alluringly than Slim Aarons and this new tome highlights the photographer’s eye for fashion, featuring some of the world’s most elegant women and men at play from Gstaad to Palm Springs. Buy Now: ...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO