(Newark, NJ) — The Wild will put a cap to their three game road trip tonight when they face the Devils in New Jersey. This weekend the Wild were in Florida and went 0-1-1 in the two games against the Panthers and Lightning. Sunday the Wild scored twice in the final three minutes in Tampa to get the game past regulation but in the end the Lightning got the last laugh with a shootout win. The Devils just stopped a three game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Lightning on Saturday – a game in which they trailed 3-1 after two but thanks to four, third period goals, they rallied for a 5-3 win. The Wild and Devils will face off tonight at 6 P-M.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO