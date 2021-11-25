ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate Giving Tuesday With Natural Spaces in Hawai'i

 6 days ago

Nature lovers can now celebrate Giving Tuesday on Nov. 30 with a new donation opportunity to give back to the land. Anyone can explore the remarkable Hawai'i Natural Area Reserves System (NARS) in an online tour and then make a direct donation to help preserve these unique and special places.

(HONOLULU) –Nature lovers can now celebrate Giving Tuesday on Nov. 30 with a new donation opportunity to give back to the land. Anyone can explore the remarkable Hawai'i Natural Area Reserves System (NARS) in an online tour and then make a direct donation to help preserve these unique and special places. The online donation portal is a first for the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) and provides everyone an alternative way to experience and support natural areas.
