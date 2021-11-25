Procter & Gamble recalls select Old Spice, Secret antiperspirants due to presence of carcinogen

Antiperspirant recall The Procter & Gamble Co. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, voluntarily recalled select Old Spice and Secret brand aerosol spray antiperspirants after low levels of benzene, a known human carcinogen, were detected. (Procter & Gamble)

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Procter & Gamble Co. on Tuesday voluntarily recalled select Old Spice and Secret brand aerosol spray antiperspirants after low levels of benzene, a known human carcinogen, were detected.

Per the recall notice, the affected lots carry expiration dates through September 2023 and include the following varieties, UPCs and sizes:

Old Spice High Endurance AP Spray Pure Sport : 12/6-ounce with UPC 012044001912

: 12/6-ounce with UPC 012044001912 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger : 3.8-ounce with UPC 012044044759

: 3.8-ounce with UPC 012044044759 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Pure Sport Plus : 12/3.8-ounce with UPC 037000729747

: 12/3.8-ounce with UPC 037000729747 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger : 12/3.8-ounce with UPC 037000730347

: 12/3.8-ounce with UPC 037000730347 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Ult Captain : 12/3.8-ounce with UPC 037000749479

: 12/3.8-ounce with UPC 037000749479 Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Unscented : 12/4.9-ounce with UPC 037000695714

: 12/4.9-ounce with UPC 037000695714 Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Fresh Air : 12/4.9oz with UPC 037000695707

: 12/4.9oz with UPC 037000695707 Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh Twin Pack with UPC 037000586906

with UPC 037000586906 Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh : 12/6-ounce with UPC 037000711087

: 12/6-ounce with UPC 037000711087 Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh : 12/4-ounce with UPC 037000711094

: 12/4-ounce with UPC 037000711094 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Waterlily : 3.8-ounce with UPC 03000723721

: 3.8-ounce with UPC 03000723721 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Lavender : 12/3.8-ounce with UPC 037000729860

: 12/3.8-ounce with UPC 037000729860 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Water Lily : 12/3.8-ounce with UPC 037000729914

: 12/3.8-ounce with UPC 037000729914 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Light Essentials : 12/3.8-ounce with UPC 037000729921

: 12/3.8-ounce with UPC 037000729921 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Rose : 12/3.8-ounce with UPC 037000798842

: 12/3.8-ounce with UPC 037000798842 Secret Outlast Inv Spray Completely Clean : 12/3.8-ounce with UPC 037000747642

: 12/3.8-ounce with UPC 037000747642 Secret Outlast Inv Spray Protecting Powder : 12/3.8-ounce with UPC 037000747727

: 12/3.8-ounce with UPC 037000747727 Old Spice Pure Sport 2021 Gift Set with UPC 01204404853

The affected Old Spice and Secret lots were found to contain benzene, which can result in cancers - including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow, as well as certain life-threatening blood disorders - if inhaled, consumed orally or absorbed through the skin.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide through retail outlets and online, the notice stated.

Old Spice and Secret will also offer reimbursement for consumers who have purchased products impacted by this recall. Consumers are advised to stop using the affected products immediately and to appropriately discard the affected aerosol spray products.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can seek more information via P&G’s consumer care team at 888-339-7689, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST; or online at www.oldspice.com.

