Public Safety

All Three Men Found Guilty of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery – Good Black News

By Al Lindsey
 6 days ago

The verdicts have just come in. Jurors found Travis McMichael guilty of murder Wednesday for chasing and fatally shooting Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, as he jogged last year...

