All Three Men Found Guilty of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery – Good Black News

A woman has denied murdering her two-year-old son.Natalie Steele, 31, pleaded not guilty to a single charge of killing her son Reid when she appeared before Cardiff Crown Court via video-link.The toddler died at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on August 12 after being found critically injured at a house in Bridgend South Wales Paying tribute, his family described him as a “super-happy, gorgeous, wonderful and intelligent” child.A further case management hearing will take place on February 25, with a trial provisionally listed to begin on May 3 and last around seven days.Judge Michael Fitton QC remanded Steele, of Broadlands, Bridgend, into custody.He told her: “Thank you very much for your co-operation today and I have noted you have been listening carefully.“The next hearing will be on February 25 and the trial date will be confirmed shortly.“You will be remanded into custody and I will extend the custody time limit until May 16.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO