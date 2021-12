Australia’s securities regulator takes ANZ to court over home loan referrals

Vulnerable people seeking debt help will get stronger protection against the risk of receiving unsuitable advice under proposals by the City regulator.The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is proposing that debt packager firms should be banned from accepting referral fees, to reduce the risk of consumers being given advice that is biased towards solutions that may not meet their needs but will generate more cash.Debt packagers are regulated advice providers which rely on referral fees paid by other firms when customers seeking help are passed on to them.Our proposals aim to reduce the risk that consumers receive debt advice that is...

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO