Video shows irate customer attack McDonald’s employees during rampage at drive-thru

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Chaos at a McDonald’s drive thru window could lead to arrests after a couple threatened workers and forced employees to hide.

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Henry County, where cell phone video captured the scary incident at the Locust Grove McDonald’s on Bill Gardner Parkway Tuesday night.

Workers said the scary incident started around 9 p.m. over an order of coffee. Johnson spoke to a 16-year-old employee who said a couple got upset after being told the restaurant had run out of something their coffee order.

Cell phone video shows one of the customers throwing coffee at employees. Within minutes, the couple banged on the drive-thru window, reached inside of it and picked up chairs.

Several 16-year-old employees said they hid in a refrigerator, fearing for their lives.

“I was scared, because like, you never know how crazy people are like,” one employee said. “He could have had a gun and shoot us all.”

Video shows another worker throw a drink on the couple’s car in response, which only made the irate customer more upset.

“We did it for self-defense, because we didn’t know what to do,” the employee said.

The man kept banging on the window before going inside. An employee carrying a crowbar followed to try to prevent more violence.

“We also had called the cops about like, four times,” the employee said.

The employee also said the couple made comments threatening to come back and to pop the trunk.

By the time the police got there, the couple had left. The Locust Grove Police Chief said they’ve identified the couple and are waiting for store surveillance video before issuing arrest warrants. So far, the couple has not been charged with a crime.

Tarranesha Bella, the employee’s sister, said her family is pushing for criminal charges.

“Why I feel like they should be arrested is because these are minors, we think of them as our kids,” Bell said. “It’s horrible that you can treat a teenager and their peers like that.”

The employee Johnson spoke to has since quit.

