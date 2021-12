Ahead of the AIBA Extraordinary Congress on 12 December 2021, the Board of Directors met and unanimously approved Recommendations and Constitutional amendments established in a report of an independent Governance Reform Group (GRG), led by Professor Ulrich Haas. As AIBA delivers continued reforms in all areas, the independent GRG was appointed to review AIBA’s current governance structures, assess these structures against international best practice and issue concrete recommendations for further improvement.

