The New England Patriots are looking like the best team in the AFC, and Rich Eisen believes it’s impossible to ignore. After dropping to 2-4 on the season, it looked like Bill Belichick’s team was bound for a second consecutive underwhelming campaign. But the Patriots started to take off in Week 7 and they’ve yet to look back, and they’re now eerily close to the top seed in the conference.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO