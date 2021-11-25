Federal infrastructure funding, new local resources offer a historic opportunity to build a water-secure future for the Texas Hill Country
AUSTIN — The passage of the federal infrastructure package will deliver more than $2.9 billion for water infrastructure improvements in Texas. When combined with the recent release of a Hill Country-specific guide to integrated water planning, Central Texas faces a pivotal moment in ensuring the fast-growing Hill Country builds a more...smcorridornews.com
