The Ohio State football team is ranked 7th in the penultimate rankings and, despite not playing this weekend, potentially have an outside shot at a berth in the CFP. Let’s call a spade a spade. It’s wishful thinking for the Ohio State football team to appear in this year’s College Football Playoff. However, it’s not entirely out of the realm of possibilities as long as the Buckeyes get the right help.

OHIO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO