7 Nonprofits Elevating Black Women’s Voices

How much control should parents have over their kids' education?. The debate around parental rights is newly intense right now, but it's not new, and U.S. courts have strongly curtailed parental influence in public schools. While parents have a right to choose where their children go to school, their rights significantly stop at the doors of the schoolhouse. In Fields v. Palmdale (2005), for example, the 9th Circuit ruled in favor of the Palmdale School District — and against concerned parents who believed objectionable ideas about sex had been incorporated into their children's public school curriculum. While the parents sought to invoke the 14th Amendment's Due Process Clause to claim a right to "control the education and upbringing of one's children," the court decided they could not prescribe curriculum choices or how the state should teach their children.

